71 Players Attend Two-Day Women’s National Talent Squad Testing Camp

A total of 71 athletes from the six Provincial Women’s Centre of Excellence hubs – Dublin City University and SETU Carlow (Leinster), University of Galway and ATU Sligo (Connacht), University of Limerick (Munster) and Queen’s University (Ulster) – attended the joint performance testing and training days in Dublin.

Over the last 12 months, players in attendance have represented Ireland at U18 and U20 level, as well as coming through the IQ Rugby pathway.

Day one of the camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre was led by Munster’s WNTS Athletic Development Coach Lorna Barry, assisted by Greg Hollins (Leinster), Paul Heasley (Ulster), Ann Caffrey (Connacht) and the IRFU’s Head of Athletic Performance and Science, Nick Winkleman.

Players participated in movement screening, jump profiling and speed and endurance testing in the IRFU High Performance Centre gym and indoor pitch, with the testing designed to provide the WNTS Pathway Staff with a baseline ability for each player to set the foundations for long-term athletic development.