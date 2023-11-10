‘Hinch Hooker Milligan Emerges As Division 1A’s Leading Try Scorer

Ballynahinch hooker Claytan Milligan helped himself to a brace of tries last Saturday, as Adam Craig’s side got back to winning ways with a runaway 31-5 victory over 14-man Shannon .

Milligan was unstoppable at the back of two well-executed lineout mauls, bringing his tally for the season to five as he moved to the top of Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A’s try-scoring charts.

The former Ireland Under-19 international also touched down twice during the previous round against Lansdowne. He has now edged ahead of Clontarf captain Dylan Donnellan, who missed their last two games while on duty with Leinster, and Lansdowne’s Rory Parata (four each).

In Donnellan’s absence, Declan Adamson started at hooker for Clontarf and crashed over twice against Young Munster. He now has four tries in all, with Leinster prospect Aitzol King scoring in the second half of the same game for his third try of the season.

Meanwhile, Cork Constitution out-half James Taylor and UCD scrum half Michael Moloney both kicked 13 points in round 4, meaning the in-form pair are still level (on 49 points) as the top flight’s leading points scorers.

Last week saw double-figure contributions too from Shane O’Leary (Young Munster), Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch), Harry Colbert (Dublin University), Brayden Laing (City of Armagh), and teenage out-half Jack Murphy (Clontarf).

The best of the lot, though, was Caolan Dooley, Terenure College’s goal-kicking hero from last season’s final. He landed eight successful kicks away to UCD for a terrific 20-point haul, as Sean Skehan’s men got back on track with a 45-28 bonus point success.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 4:

POINTS –

49 – Michael Moloney (UCD), James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

36 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

32 – Brayden Laing (City of Armagh)

29 – Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

28 – Harry Colbert (Dublin University)

26 – Caolan Dooley (Terenure College)

25 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

22 – Mike Cooke (Shannon), Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne)

20 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Rory Parata (Lansdowne)

17 – Jack Murphy (Clontarf)

15 – Chris Cosgrave (UCD), James Kenny (Lansdowne), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Andy Marks (Lansdowne)

14 – Aran Egan (Terenure College), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

10 – Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Ross Deegan (UCD), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Will Reilly (Shannon), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch)

9 – Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

8 – John O’Sullivan (Shannon)

7 – Aidan Shortall (Young Munster)

6 – Cian Casey (Young Munster)

5 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Michael Colreavy (UCD), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Sean Egan (UCD), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Gus Harrington (Shannon), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Hugo McLoughlin (Lansdowne), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh)

2 – Tom Gavigan (Lansdowne)

TRIES –

5 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

4 – Declan Adamson (Clontarf), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Rory Parata (Lansdowne)

3 – Chris Cosgrave (UCD), James Kenny (Lansdowne), Aitzol King (Clontarf), Andy Marks (Lansdowne)

2 – Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Ross Deegan (UCD), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), James Horrigan (Young Munster), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Tim McNiece (City of Armagh), Jonny Morton (City of Armagh), Gearoid Mulcahy (Young Munster), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Daniel Okeke (Shannon), Ruadhan Quinn (Young Munster), Will Reilly (Shannon), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution), Shay Storey (Ballynahinch), James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

1 – Zach Baird (Dublin University), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Oscar Cawley (Dublin University), Kegan Christian-Goss (Young Munster), Dominic Clapcott (Ballynahinch), Tom Coghlan (Terenure College), Davy Colbert (Dublin University), Aaron Coleman (Dublin University), Michael Colreavy (UCD), Mike Cooke (Shannon), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), John Dickson (Ballynahinch), Cameron Doak (City of Armagh), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Sean Egan (UCD), Jules Fenelon (Dublin University), Barry Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Harry Fleming (Young Munster), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Taylor Gleeson (Dublin University), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Gus Harrington (Shannon), Matt Healy (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Alex Johnston (City of Armagh), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), George Kenny (Lansdowne), Stephen Kiely (Shannon), Jade Kriel (Shannon), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Hugo McLoughlin (Lansdowne), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Luke Moylan (Shannon), Donnchadh O’Callaghan (Young Munster), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Andrew Osborne (UCD), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sylvester (Terenure College), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh)