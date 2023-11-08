IRFU Recognised As ‘Great Place To Work’

The IRFU is proud to celebrate Certification Nation Day on the 8th of November, along with the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country. Great Place to Work® Ireland has designated the 8th of November as Certification Nation Day to honour and acknowledge companies working to create great workplaces.

Aileen Bailey, IRFU HR Director, welcomed the news saying, “At the IRFU we are driven to ensure that our employees voices are heard at every level of the organisation. Engaging with staff to get feedback on a regular basis is essential to help us build and maintain our Great Place to Work certification. Some of the feedback has resulted in the introduction of initiatives such as a menopause policy, volunteering leave and more family flexible practices.

“This is our fifth consecutive year to be certified as a Great Place to Work, achieving our highest ever result, and it is a testament to having a highly engaged workforce who want to help us make the IRFU a place where everyone feels welcome and valued.

“The feedback received through our engagement with Great Place to Work has resulted in a comprehensive wellness strategy & ongoing initiatives, discounts for employees and training in the areas of sustainability & mental health first aid, to name just a few.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

“Certified™️ companies prioritise employees” says Cathal Divilly, CEO at Great Place to Work Ireland. “Let’s use Certification Nation Day as an opportunity to inspire organisations around the world to create employee-first cultures, ensuring success for businesses and their people.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great employer at a Certified ™️ great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified™️ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employee’s report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification™️ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified™️.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. We help organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high trust work experience for all employees. We recognise Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in more than 60 countries.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.ie and on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook