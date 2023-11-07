Ulster Rugby Welcomes New Head Of Commercial

Set to bring a renewed focus to revenue-generation for the club, Keith Shorten has been appointed the new Head of Commercial for Ulster Rugby.

After a thorough recruitment search over the summer, in partnership with 4c Executive, Keith Shorten joins Ulster Rugby this week as the club’s newly-appointed Head of Commercial.

With proven experience gained across the sports, leisure, tourism and entertainment industries over the past 20 years, Shorten joins the club from his most recent role as Commercial Director at Titanic Belfast.

In his previous senior role, for almost a decade with AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, he was responsible for driving forward the commercial ambitions of well-known global venues, including The O2 arena in London.

As part of the Senior Management set-up at the club, Shorten will oversee all aspects of the commercial business for Ulster Rugby, with key responsibilities set to include sponsor and partner relationship management; sustainable revenue generation; and driving commercial growth for the club to support both the professional and domestic game across the province.

On starting his new role at Ulster Rugby, Keith Shorten, said:

“I look forward to joining the club, given its standing within the province, and beyond, built upon a sense of pride when the professional team take to the pitch, but equally given the important Governing Body role of Ulster Rugby in growing the grassroots game.

“From the long-standing sponsor relationships already in-place, many of which stretch back over a number of years, it is clear that Ulster Rugby is an incredibly strong proposition for businesses looking to bring their brand to a local and international audience, and I am keen to continue to build on this.

“At the start of a new season, it’s also important to emphasise that Ulster Rugby is very much open for business, and a key focus for myself and my team will be to grow commercial income in the time ahead to best support the ambitions of the club, both on and off the pitch.”

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, added:

“We are delighted to welcome Keith into the business, and I am confident that his extensive experience and commercial acumen will be our gain as a club.

“At a time when we continue to operate in a challenging financial environment, along with other local businesses and sporting Governing Bodies, the commercial growth of the club as a business is paramount to the sustainability of everything we do at every level of the game.

“I also look forward to introducing Keith to our loyal, long-term sponsors, who are set to benefit from his expertise, and I encourage any new potential partners to get in touch with him and his team on how Ulster Rugby can support your ambitions as a business.”