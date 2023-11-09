Leinster Name Garry Ringrose And James Ryan As Co-Captains

Leinster Rugby Head Coach, Leo Cullen, has this morning confirmed that Garry Ringrose and James Ryan have been announced as Leinster Rugby co-captains for the season ahead.

Having returned to Leinster training earlier this week the pair were announced by Cullen to the squad at their base in UCD and they will take over the mantle from retiring Leinster and Ireland captain, Johnny Sexton.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie this morning, Cullen said, “We are delighted to announce James and Garry as Leinster’s Co-Captains for season 23/24.

“They have both been key figures for Leinster Rugby in recent times and have both led the team incredibly well at different points.

“They have shown a deep understanding of what it means to represent Leinster on and off the field and we believe their joint captaincy will inspire the squad and help drive us to new heights.”

Ringrose made his Leinster Rugby debut in September 2015 against Cardiff Blues on the right wing in a 23-15 win before making his Irish debut just over a year later against Canada in Aviva Stadium.

Since those debut days he has won four PRO14 titles and a Champions Cup with Leinster and two Six Nations titles with Ireland. He has captained Leinster before and led the side in the 2020 PRO14 Final against Ulster which Leinster won 27-5.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Ryan has also captained Leinster before this announcement and most recently led the team out at the Champions Cup Final in Dublin in 2023. He has also captained Ireland as recently as the 2023 Six Nations.

He made his Leinster debut in September 2017 against the Dragons, having already made his full Ireland debut on the 2017 summer tour against the USA. He would finish out his debut season as a double-winner with Leinster, having won the PRO14 and the Champions Cup titles, and as a Grand Slam winner with Ireland.

Both players were involved in the 2019 and the 2023 Ireland squads at the Rugby World Cup and returned to Leinster Rugby training this week ahead of the Round 4 game against Dragons in the BKT United Rugby Championship this weekend.