Dubai 7s Pools & Fixtures Announced As Ireland Teams Kick Off SVNS Season

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s 7s squads will kick off their HSBC SVNS campaign in Dubai in December as they prepare for a huge year ahead on the circuit and building to the Olympics.

Emirates Dubai 7s returns on 2-3 December as the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024, featuring the top 12 men’s and 12 women’s rugby sevens teams in the world. The new look HSBC SVNS 2024 features seven regular season events plus a Grand Final with promotion and relegation at stake.

The pools and schedule for the opening round of the reimagined HSBC SVNS 2024 have been announced today ahead of the highly anticipated Emirates Dubai 7s as rugby sevens returns to the world stage.

In the Men’s Tournament Ireland have been drawn on Pool B alongside Argentina, Australia and Spain. Ireland finished 8th in the overall standings last season and will kick off against Australia on day one at 6:28am Irish time. Next up is Spain at 10.14am and finally Argentina, who finished 2nd overall last year, at 4.22.

Ireland Women, are also drawn in Pool B alongside Australia, Japan and Brazil. The action gets underway for Ireland at 5.22am against Japan, then 7.59am against Brazil and finally Australia, who finished 2nd overall last year, at 12.51pm.

Ireland Women’s Captain Lucy Mulhall, who is an ambassador for the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) Dare to Believe Programme, spoke this week about the season ahead, “It’ss been great prep all pre-season, there’s plenty of planning around trips, family booking tickets, all of that.

“We didn’t ever think we’d have this much time beforehand. The lads the last time (for Tokyo) only had a month beforehand, so we feel very fortunate to go to the Olympics to perform, not just qualifying for the Olympics and turn up.

“Our Olympic seeding is also coming from the World Series so there’s loads to plan for, at the same time, not getting distracted from Paris.”

