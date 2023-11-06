Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

The Energia All-Ireland League season is in full swing and there’s another full round of action across all six divisions this weekend.

Women’s Division

League leaders UL Bohs have a bye this weekend and will remain top regardless of the results but there’s still room for changes in the Top 4 as second placed Belvo make the short trip to Railway.

Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

Clontarf are the only unbeaten team in the top flight as they prepare to host 4th placed City of Armagh, meanwhile Trinity go in search of their first win of the campaign at home to ‘Hinch in College Park.

Division 1B

The top two face off in Templeville Road as St. Mary’s face Highfield with a six point lead in the league. There’s only five points between the chasing pack and plenty to play for in the other matches.

Division 2A

Leaders Nenagh Ormond take their unbeaten record north to Ballymena (8th) this weekend while county rivals Cashel in second place are at home to third place UL Bohs.

Division 2B

A Top 4 weekend in Division 2B as Wanderers (3rd) will hope to bring Instonians (1st) winning run to an end in Merrion Road while Galway Corinthians (2nd) host Belfast Harlequins (4th).

Division 2C

Unbeaten Clogher Valley travel to Bruff, whose draw last weekend with Galwegians, sees them unbeaten but three points behind the visitors – a key game in the Division this weekend.