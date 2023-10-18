EnergiaAIL Live From Aviva Stadium

Aviva Stadium, the home of Irish Rugby, will play host to the Energia All-Ireland league this Saturday as Lansdowne host Ballynahinch with live coverage here on irishrugby.ie and on our youtube channel.

Join the team from The Clubscene Podcast for the build up and live commentary as Lansdowne (2nd) and Ballynahinch (6th) kick off at 2.30pm.

This is third feature game in the #EnergiaAIL Live series which has already streamed Blackrock v Old Belvedere on the opening day of the Women’s Division and Cork Con v City of Armagh on the opening day of the Men’s.

Lansdowne come into this game in 2nd place in the table on points with two bonus point wins under their belt. ‘Hinch lost narrowly at Terenure on the opening day of the league and then beat Cork Con 31-28 at home last weekend.

Match highlights and all the latest league news are in our dedicated Energia AIl hub here.