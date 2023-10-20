High Performance Coaching Pathway Pilot Launched

The IRFU in conjunction with Leinster Rugby, Connacht Rugby and Rugby Players Ireland are launching a pilot scheme called PathFinder to indentify and support High Performance coaching talent.

The IRFU have recognized the need to create greater levels of transparency and accessibility with regard to High Performance coaching career opportunities.

PathFinder is a future focused talent initiative designed to identify, confirm and integrate new coaching talent within and across the IRFU’s High Performance structure.

The long term vision is to create an on-going supply of diverse and dynamic High Performance coaching talent.

Initially a limited number of successful candidates will be provided with financial and mentorship support to complete a placement with a minimum commitment of 120 hours designed to test and confirm future career feasibility.

*Currently Munster Rugby and Ulster Rugby have partnered with the IRFU and are piloting other IRFU projects.

What Are We Looking For?

Coaches who can prove that they meet the following 4C criteria:

Character – High self-awareness & openness to learning.

Coaching Capability – Capability to coach high potential players and achieve success.

Career Intent – Genuine desire to develop a coaching career.

Career Track Record –Experience of and the ability to harness examples of success and failure during your career to date.

How Does The Pilot Work?

Phase 1: Expression of Interest

October 20th to November 10th

Interested coaches fill in and submit an online form designed to evaluate the 4C criteria.

Phase 2: Talent Assessment Camp

December 6th, Sportsground, Connacht

December 7th Dublin, Leinster

Selected candidates from phase 1 will be informed and invited to a talent assessment camp.

Phase 3: Talent Scholarship Announcements

December 15th

Based upon the outcome of phase 2 successful candidates will be announced for phase 4.

Phase 4: Talent Placement

January 1st – March 31st

Successful candidates will be placed into flexible work placements within Connacht or Leinster.

Phase 5: Pilot Evaluation

February 1st – March 31st

The pilot will be evaluated and recommendations will be used to inform a future coach talent identification strategy.

How To Apply

Click here to complete and submit your expression of interest

Closing Date for Expressions of interest – November 10th at 5pm