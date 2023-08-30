IRFU Youth Council Recruiting New Committee Members

As we move into the 2023/2024 season, the IRFU Youth Council is taking a new direction and are looking to recruit new Committee members to shape the future of the game.

On Saturday, 30 September, the IRFU will host a recruitment day for those aged 18-25 in the Sandymount Hotel from 12-4pm.

We are inviting those who have an interest to come along on the day and from there we will select provincial and national representatives. The day will involve meeting other likeminded people passionate about rugby while also discussing a number of different topics affecting the younger generation of players within Irish Rugby.

Whether you’re a player, coach, referee or simply passionate about the sport, this event is open to all. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of the IRFU Youth Council and help shape the future of the game.

Click here to register your interest.