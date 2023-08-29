Ticket Update For Vodafone Women’s Interprovinicial Finals Day

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial championship comes to an exciting conclusion on Saturday in Musgrave Park with all four teams in action. Family ticket packs start from €20 for 2 Adults and 2 Juniors. Adult tickets are available from €10 with Junior tickets available from €5.

The action kicks off at 2pm with the 3rd and 4th place playoff when Connacht and Ulster go head to head for the second weekend in a row. Last Saturday’s match was a nine try thriller as Ulster pushed Connacht to the final whistle in a game that saw player-of-the-match Ava Ryder run in two third-quarter tries to ensure the western province finished off the Championship round robin stage with a 29-24 bonus point win over Ulster.

The final, between Munster and Leinster, kicks off at 4:45. Defending champions Munster will be looking to avenge their pool stage defeat to Leinster in Energia Park last Saturday. It was Leinster’s first win against Munster since 2019.

Leinster captain Hannah O’Connor says her side will approach ‘s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship final with a ‘clean state’ after bouncing back from a disappointing start to the tournament, “It wasn’t perfect, but we’ll take not perfect if it meant getting over the line,” O’Connor said of their qualification for the final.

“We had one objective and that was to win to get us into the final. That’s where we want to be and we’re absolutely delighted to have done that.

Munster head coach Niamh Briggs said the team will have to turn the page ahead of the final, “We’re frustrated with how we played. We probably allowed Leinster to dictate a lot of that game. Just a bit indecisive, we lacked a lot of clinical ability to make that last pass or push the space. It’s a good learning for us.

“That’s the beauty of it, you’ve got to try and find small little nuances that can make you better. We’ve got to turn the page very quickly. We’ll review and look forward to in Cork.”