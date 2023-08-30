World Rugby Launches RWC 2023 Fantasy Game

In an exciting development for rugby supporters around the world, World Rugby is thrilled to unveil the official Rugby World Cup 2023 Fantasy game.

As fans gear up to witness the pinnacle of men’s 15s rugby this year, the RWC 2023 Fantasy game promises an unparalleled level of engagement and excitement throughout the tournament.

The RWC 2023 Fantasy game has been meticulously crafted to provide an enhanced user experience, offering rugby enthusiasts and new fans to the game the opportunity to actively participate in the Rugby World Cup festivities.

Play the game online at https://fantasy.rugbyworldcup.com or by downloading the RWC 2023 App

The game features a range of dynamic elements:

Free to play – rugby supporters from across the globe can join the action without any cost, making the game accessible to all fans, regardless of location.

Strategic team building – participants have 100 credits to assemble their dream team of 15 players, strategically manage their selections with unlimited transfers, allowing for tactical adjustments throughout the tournament. For fans who need more support selecting their team, positional explainers and auto-fill functionality are available to ensure the game can be enjoyed by everyone.

Competitive leagues – Fans can join public global leagues and set up private leagues to compete against friends, family and fellow fans in a friendly yet competitive environment.

Innovative point maximisation – With your chosen captain earning double points, the game also introduces three unique boosters (triple captain, super kicker and defensive king) that will also earn participants double and triple points. The rolling lockout mechanic allows users to make tactical changes right until kick off, enabling them to maximise their team's performance and climb the global leaderboard.

Weekly prizes: adding an extra layer of excitement, the RWC 2023 Fantasy awards weekly prizes to the top three highest point scorers of each week. As Rugby World Cup 2023 reaches its thrilling conclusion, the top three overall winners of the global leaderboard will also win prizes.

To celebrate the launch of RWC 2023 Fantasy, World Rugby has also released a one-off RWC 2023 Fantasy Showdown special hosted by Gethin Jenkins and featuring rugby legends Ugo Monye, Jim Hamilton and Benjamin Kayser. The show gives fans insight into their top player picks and who to watch out for at RWC 2023. The RWC 2023 Fantasy Showdown is available to watch on World Rugby’s new streaming platform RugbyPass TV.

RWC 2023 Fantasy is available in both English and French, catering to a diverse global audience when France 2023 will take the spotlight from 8 September to 28 October. Fans can easily play the game by visiting https://fantasy.rugbyworldcup.com or downloading the official Rugby World Cup app and signing up.

World Rugby Chief Marketing and Content Officer James Rothwell said: “We’re delighted to introduce the Rugby World Cup 2023 Fantasy game, providing fans with a unique and immersive way to engage with the tournament. This innovative game, the first official RWC Fantasy ever created for a Rugby World Cup, allows fans to showcase their rugby knowledge, strategic thinking, and passion for the sport, all while enjoying the excitement of Rugby World Cup 2023.”