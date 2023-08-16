‘It Would Be A Massive Honour’ – Earls

Keith Earls smiles as he reflects on the last two years. The career arc of a player is never straightforward, but when you consider the peaks and troughs, highs and lows, and setbacks and comebacks the 35-year-old has been through, it is hard to argue that this Saturday he may well become one of the most popular Ireland Test centurions against England.

If selected, Earls will become the ninth Ireland player to reach the milestone of 100 caps, following in the footsteps of Brian O’Driscoll (133), Ronan O’Gara (128), Cian Healy (124), Rory Best (124), Johnny Sexton (113), Paul O’Connell (108), John Hayes (105) and Conor Murray (105).

Buy tickets for Ireland v England now

The winger has had to bide his time due to injury setbacks in recent years but having moved from 98 to 99 caps against Italy in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series win at Aviva Stadium two weeks ago, he is now on the verge of hitting the major milestone.

Speaking to media this week, Earls said it would be a ‘honour and privilege to join a unique group’, with Head Coach Andy Farrell due to name his Ireland Match Day Squad to face England today at 2pm.

You can watch Earls’ Press Conference below.