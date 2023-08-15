Final Tickets Remaining For Bank Of Ireland Nations Series Showdown Against England

The Ireland squad have stepped up their preparations for Saturday’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series match against England at Aviva Stadium – and time is running out for supporters to secure their seat for the final home game before Rugby World Cup.

A limited number of tickets are available for Saturday evening’s showdown against England (Kick-off 5.30pm), as Andy Farrell‘s side continue their build up to the tournament in France.

After opening the Bank of Ireland Nations Series with a home win over Italy, the Ireland squad completed a warm-weather training camp in Portugal last week, fine-tuning their preparations at The Campus in Quinta do Lago.

As the build up to the opening game of Rugby World Cup against Romania continues, Farrell’s side welcome England to Aviva Stadium this weekend. The Ireland Head Coach will name his Match Day Squad at 2pm on Thursday.