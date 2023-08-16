Bealham And Van Der Flier Look Ahead To England Showdown

There are just three days to go until Andy Farrell ‘s Ireland face England in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series .

The Ireland squad are busy completing their preparations for the Aviva Stadium showdown (Kick-off 5.30pm) at the IRFU High Performance Centre, with forwards Finlay Bealham and Josh van der Flier speaking to media this week.

It is the final home match before the squad depart for France and there are a limited number of tickets still available here.

You can watch the Press Conference with Finlay and Josh below.