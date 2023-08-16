Ireland Squad Update

The Ireland Management Team has confirmed that five players will now return to their Provinces to continue their pre-season training programmes. They are Caolin Blade , Gavin Coombes , Calvin Nash , Jamie Osborne and Kieran Treadwell .

With Munster prop Jeremy Loughman having been added to the squad this week, this means that there are now 38 players in the Ireland training squad ahead of Saturday’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series match against England at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 5.30pm).

The final 33-man Ireland squad for Rugby World Cup 2023 will be announced on Monday, 28 August.