Debut To Remember For New Caps

News

6th August 2023 18:58

By Editor

Tom Stewart, Ciaran Frawley and Calvin Nash celebrate after the game 5/8/2023

Bank of Ireland Nations Series, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 5/8/2023 Ireland vs Italy Ireland's Tom Stewart, Ciaran Frawley and Calvin Nash Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Three new players won their first cap on Saturday night at Aviva Stadium as Ciaran Frawley, Calvin Nash and Tom Stewart realised every young player’s dream to play for Ireland.

Speaking after the game Head Coach Andy Farrell said he was delighted for the three players to get a win on their debut.

We caught up with Ciaran Frawley and Calvin Nash pitchside to their reaction after the final whistle.

