Debut To Remember For New Caps

Three new players won their first cap on Saturday night at Aviva Stadium as Ciaran Frawley, Calvin Nash and Tom Stewart realised every young player’s dream to play for Ireland.

Speaking after the game Head Coach Andy Farrell said he was delighted for the three players to get a win on their debut.

We caught up with Ciaran Frawley and Calvin Nash pitchside to their reaction after the final whistle.

💬 "I've been in camp since November 2021 so it has been a long time coming." After a series of injury setbacks, Ciaran Frawley last night became an Ireland international