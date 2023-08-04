Ireland v Italy – Tickets, Team, And All You Need To Know

The Bank of Ireland Nations Series kicks off for Ireland on Saturday with the first of two game at the home of Irish Rugby – Aviva Stadium. Here’s some important information and key timings match day.

Tickets On Sale

Tickets are on sale from ticketmaster.ie – click here to buy

Team News

Iain Henderson will captain Ireland and there are three uncapped players included in the squad. Click here for the team news.

Important Ticket Information

There are new ticket protocols for the matches against Italy and England at Aviva Stadium.

Supporters will need to download mobile tickets from their online account. To download a mobile ticket, please log on to the Ticketmaster / Account Manager site on your smart phone. This will enable you to enter the stadium or transfer tickets in a faster and more sustainable manner. To reiterate, PDF’s will no longer be available for home international rugby matches at Aviva Stadium. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Key Times

Gates Open: 6:30pm General Admission

Teams take to the Pitch: 7:45

Kick Off: 8pm

Getting To Aviva Stadium

Please refer to stadium FAQs and Ground Regulations before making your journey to the stadium.

Please refer to our route finder and seating plan for further useful information to help plan your visit.

Information on traffic, transport and parking restrictions can be found on the Garda website.

No bags (with the exception of small handbags) will be allowed into the Stadium. Handbags will be subject to search.

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground. Please note that kiosks in the stadium are cashless, you can pay by card or phone.

We’d like to remind everyone, when moving to or from their seats, to please wait for breaks in play and to be mindful of other supporters and their enjoyment of the game.