Ireland U18 Girls 7s Training Squad Announced

A panel of 18 players has been named for an Ireland U18s Girls 7s training squad that will attend a series of national training camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre before a final squad of 12 head to the Rugby Europe Women’s 18 European Championship in Czechia in July.

Eleven of the squad are uncapped and have been named in the squad on the back of strong performances in the Girls U18 7s Interprovincial series.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The other seven players have featured for Ireland at both 7s and 15s including the recent Six Nations U18 Championship in England.

The players will gather for their first camp on June 25th at the IRFU High Performance Centre. Their second camp takes place at the French High-Performance Centre in Marcoussis over four days in June and July before a final two camp back in Dublin.

The final squad of twelve will travel to Prague for the Rugby Europe tournament which takes place on July 15th and 16th.

Head Coach Katie Fitzhenry said, “We’re really excited about this tournament and this squad. The interprovincial 7s series in May has played a strong part in the selection with many of these players showing well and putting their hand up.

“We have an exciting few weeks ahead, including the chance to train at the IRFU High Performance Centre and at Marcoussis in France.

Seeing the senior team qualify for the Olympics is huge and provides a real incentive for these young players.”

Ireland U18 Girls 7s Training Squad

Anna Roche (Ballincollig/Munster)*

Caitriona Finn (UL/Ballina Killaloe/Munster)

Ellen O’Sullivan Sexton (Mullingar/Leinster)*

Emma Brogan (Navan/Leinster)*

Eve Prendergast (Wexford Wanderers/Leinster)*

Hannah Clarke (Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht)

Katie Corrigan (Tullow/Leinster)

Katie Gilmour (Cooke/Ulster)*

Emily Foley (Ballina/Connacht)*

Lucia Linn (Loughborough/IQ Rugby)*

Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis/Munster)*

Molly Boote (Connemara/Connacht)

Molly O’Gorman (Wexford Wanderers/Leinster)*

Niamh Crotty (Dolphin/Munster)*

Niamh Murphy (Cill Dara/Leinster)*

Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy/Leinster)

Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers/Leinster)

Tara O’Neill (Cooke/Ulster)

*Denotes uncapped player

Ireland U18 Girls Training Schedule

Screening Camp 1: 25th June 2023, IRFU High Performance Centre

National Camp 2: 29th June to 2nd July 2023, FFR High Performance Centre, Marcoussis

National Camp 3: 8th & 9th July 2023, IRFU High Performance Centre

U18 Rugby European Championship 2023

Prague, Czech Rep, 13th – 17th July 2023