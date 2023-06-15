Ireland U18s Boys 7s Training Squad Named

Head Coach Kieran Hurrell has selected 30 players that will attend a series of national camps (24th June, 1st – 2nd July and 8th & 9th July) at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Dublin.

A final 12-man squad will be heading to Macolin, Switzerland for the upcoming Rugby Europe U-18 Men’s Sevens Championship on the 15th & 16th July 2023.

Eight of the squad featured for the Ireland U18 Schools at the Six Nations U18 Festival while a further five played for the Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools side against Italy. Nine of the players are in the National Talent Squad.

The countries competing in the Rugby Europe U-18 Men’s Sevens Championship are France, Spain, Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Lithuania, Ireland, Portugal, Israel, Ukraine, Turkey and Switzerland.

Wayne Mitchell, National Talent Squad and Talent ID Manager, said “This is a great opportunity to bring together a group of talented young players and exposed them to playing 7s and ultimately performing in a green jersey.”

“Being in the upcoming national camps preparing for an international tournament, is another critical development opportunity for our age grade players and coaches and it also allows them all to compare and benchmark themselves against the best of their age group. The rate of learning and development during this short 7s programme is huge and cannot be under estimated.”

Ireland U18 Boys 7s Training Squad

Cal Traynor Russell (Leinster/CBC Monskstown)

Charlie Molony (Leinster/Blackrock College)*

Conan Lennon (Leinster/Castleknock College)

Connor Fahy (Leinster/Good Counsel College/Wexford Wanderers RFC)*

Daniel Ryan (Leinster/St. Michael’s College)

Fraser Cunningham (Ulster/RBAI)

Gene O’Leary Kareem (Munster/Presentation Brothers Cork)*

Gerard Murtagh (Connacht/Sligo Grammar/Sligo RFC)

Harry Duffy (Connacht/Galwegians RFC)

Jack Dunne (Leinster/Belvedere College)

James Hillman (Ulster/RBAI)

Jamie Jackson (Ulster/Portadown College)

Johnny Scott (Ulster/Dromore HS)

Larry Kirkham (Leinster/St. Michael’s College)

Luke Murphy (Munster/Ard Scoil Ris)*

Mark Walsh (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Matthew Heasley (Ulster/Dromore HS)

Matthew Te Pou (Munster/St Munchins College)*

Michael Foy (Munster/Christian Brothers College)*

Noah Fenton (IQ Rugby/Blundells School)

Oisin Minogue (Munster/St Munchins College)

Orin Burke (Connacht/Presentation College/Monivea RFC)

Paddy Taylor (Leinster/Newbridge College)*

Paidi Farrell (Leinster/St. Mary’s Edenderry/Tullamore RFC)*

Patrick Flannelly (Connacht/Castlebar RFC)

Ruairi Munnelly (Leinster/Newbridge College)

Tim Deering (Leinster/Skerries Community College/Skerries RFC)

Tom Murtagh (Leinster/Clongowes Wood College)

Tom Wood (Munster/St Munchins College)*

Zach Allen (Munster/Bandon RFC)

*National Talent Squad (NTS)

Ireland u18 Boys 7s Programme

National Camp 1: 24th June 2023, IRFU High Performance Centre

National Camp 2: 1st & 2nd July 2023, IRFU High Performance Centre

National Camp 3: 8th & 9th July 2023, IRFU High Performance Centre

U18 Rugby European Championship 2023

Macolin, Switzerland, 13th – 17th July 2023