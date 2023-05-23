IRFU U16 & U18 Girls Interprovincial Series 2023 Day 2 Results

Day 2 of the IRFU U16 & U18 Girls saw three more three more competitive opportunities for 192 players at the IRFU High Performance Centre and Cup wins for Leinster to round out the day’s action.

IRFU U16 Girls 7s Interprovincial Series 2023 – Final Standings:

1st (Cup Winners): Leinster 1; 2nd (Runners Up): Munster 2; 3rd: Munster 1; 4th: Connacht 1; 5th: Leinster 2; 6th: Connacht 2; 7th: Ulster 2; 8th: Ulster 1.

Leinster were the inaugural U16 Girls winners in 2022 with a 17-5 win over Connacht and their Leinster 1 side were winners in Saturday’s final game courtesy of 21-7 win over Munster 2.

Runners Up Munster 2’s only defeat prior to the final was a 17-5 loss to Connacht 1 in the pool stage on Day One.

Munster 1 finished 3rd.

Saturday May 20th 2023:

Cup Final – Leinster 1 21 Munster 2 7

3rd Place Play-Off – Munster 1 38 Connacht 1 0

5th Place Play-Off – Leinster 2 26 Connacht 2 5

7th Place Play-Off – Ulster 1 17 Ulster 2 22

Cup Semi-Final 1 – Connacht 1 5 Munster 2 10

Cup Semi-Final 1 – Leinster 1 29 Munster 1 5

5th Place Semi-Final – Connacht 2 26 Ulster 2 12

5th Place Semi-Final – Ulster 1 10 Leinster 2 19

Quarter-Final 4 – Munster 2 10 Ulster 2 0

Quarter-Final 3 – Munster 1 36 Leinster 2 0

Quarter-Final 2 – Connacht 1 27 Connacht 2 19

Quarter-Final 1 – Leinster 1 22 Ulster 1 0

CONNACHT U16 GIRLS 1: CIARA CORRIGAN, UILIN EILLIN, LEAH FOX-COLLERAN, AOIFE HEANEY, MARISSA HIGGINS, EVIE KENNEDY, ANNA MCDERMOT, KATIE MCNAMARA, AOIBH MORROW, AINE O’CONNOR, MOLLIE RONAN, AOIBHIN TYNAN

CONNACHT U16 GIRLS 2: LARA CLINCH, RUBY COMER, CAOILNN CORBAN, ZOE FOX, AILBHE GANNON, ANNA GRIFFIN, EABHA HARDIMAN, JUNO HAYES, RUBY JENNINGS, GRACE KELLETT, AOIFE KELLY, EMMA POLAND.

LEINSTER U16 GIRLS 1 (BLUE): Ella Dunne, Ella Keatley Kindregan, Aoibhe Kelly, Viktorija Kubiliute, Millie Leonard, Poppy Meyer, Chloe Mulcahy, Kate O’Molloy, Sasha Sweeney, Molly Whately, Aoife White, Emma Jane Wilson.

LEINSTER U16 GIRLS 2 (WHITE): Sinead Bowers, Usha Daly O’Toole, Millie Devlin Merriman, Shayla Hollywood, Hannah Lawless, Sophie Malone, Louise Murphy, Kate Noons, Abigail O’Connor, Teniola Onigbode, Ellie White, Charlotte Young.

MUNSTER U16 GIRLS 1: Ella Buckley, Lily Byrne, Grace Dillon, Aoife Grimes, Mia Hennelley, Grace Kingston, Megan Love, Clodagh McCarthy, Sheila NíLaoire Ní Aodh, Siobhan O’Callaghan, Nadia O’Shea, Eliza O’Sullivan.

MUNSTER U16 GIRLS 2 (GREY): Orla Barrett, Aoibhinn Bourke, Aoife Coleman, Charlie Dillon, Orlaith Grimes, Orla McCallum, Erin McCarthy, Keira Murphy, Isobel O’Hora, Niamh O’Mahony, Lucy Pearl, Jessica Phelan.

ULSTER U16 GIRLS 1: Grace Bracken, Aisling Caffery, Abi Carson, Rhea Cartin McCloskey, Cara McClean, Amy McConkey, Elise McDermott, Kaitlyn McMorrow, Julia Mulligan , Anna Sloan, Aoibhin Smith, Elinor Van Lill.

ULSTER U16 GIRLS 2: Orlaith Breen, Sarah Corry, Caitlin Crowe, Kate Farrell, Sarah Johnston, Hannah Lennon, Erin McConalogue , Luighseach Murnaghan, Katie Renaghan, Laura Scott, Ruby Speer, Sadhbh Spratt- Wells.

Saturday May 13th 2023

IRFU U16 Girls Interprovincial Series 2023 – Day 1 Standings

IRFU U16 Girls Interprovincial Series POOL A Played Won Draw Lost POINTS LEINSTER 1 3 3 0 0 9 MUNSTER 1 3 2 0 1 7 ULSTER 2 3 1 0 2 5 CONNACHT 2 3 0 0 3 3

IRFU U16 Girls Interprovincial Series POOL B Played Won Draw Lost POINTS CONNACHT 1 3 2 1 0 8 MUNSTER 2 3 2 0 1 7 LEINSTER 2 3 1 1 1 6 ULSTER 1 3 0 0 3 3

Click Here For Day 1 Results & Squads From IRFU U18 Girls Interprovincial Series 2023

IRFU U18 Girls 7s Interprovincial Series 2023 – Final Standings:

1st (Cup Winners): Leinster 2; 2nd (Runners Up): Leinster 1; 3rd: Munster 2; 4th: Connacht 1; 5th: Munster 1; 6th: Connacht 2; 7th: Ulster 2; 8th: Ulster 1.

It was all Leinster final in the U18 competition as both Leinster 1 and Leinster 2 came through their 3 pool games, quarter-final and semi-finals to face off in the final game of the day.

Munster were defending champions at this level from the previous year (beating Leinster 34-5) and finished 3rd on the day, leaving Leinster 2 to edge out Leinster 1 12-5 in the decider.

Saturday May 20th 2023:

Cup Final – Leinster 1 5 Leinster 2 12

3rd Place Play-Off – Munster 2 19 Connacht 1 17

5th Place Play-Off – Munster 1 19 Connacht 2 12

7th Place Play-Off – Ulster 1 12 Ulster 2 29

Cup Semi-Final 1 – Leinster 1 7 Munster 2 5

Cup Semi-Final 1 – Leinster 2 24 Connacht 1 7

5th Place Semi-Final – Ulster 1 19 Munster 1 29

5th Place Semi-Final – Ulster 2 17 Connacht 2 26

Quarter-Final 4 – Connacht 1 31 Connacht 2 0

Quarter-Final 3 – Munster 1 0 Munster 2 34

Quarter-Final 2 – Leinster 2 24 Ulster 2 5

Quarter-Final 1 – Leinster 1 41 Ulster 1 0

CONNACHT U18 GIRLS 1: MOLLY BOOTE, HANNAH CLARKE (capt), EVANNA FINN, CATHERINE FLEMING, KEANAH IRONS, SAOIRSE LAWLEY, SARAH MCCORMICK, GRAINNE MORAN, RHONA O’DEA, AILISH QUINN, LEAH WALSH.

CONNACHT U18 GIRLS 2:RHONA ADAMS VERLING, MEGAN CONNOLLY, MEGAN DONOHUE, ELLA GREENE (capt), MERISA KIRIPATI, JEMMA LEES, CAVINA MALONEY, JENNIFER MORRIS, SARAH PURCELL, SHAUNA WALSH, EVA WHITE, AISLING WHYTE.

LEINSTER U18 GIRLS 1: Katie Corrigan, Alanah Dixon, Orla McDonald, Julie Nolan, Robyn O’Connor, Molly O’Gorman, Ellen O’Sullivan-Sexton, Eve Prendergast, Hannah Scanlan, Ciara Short, Orla Wafer, Georgia Young.

LEINSTER U18 GIRLS 2: Emma Brogan, Carla Cloney, Aoife Corcoran, Sophie Cullen, Clara Dunne, Sadhbh Furlong, Deirbhile Gavaghan, Heidi Lyons, Caoimhe McCormack, Niamh Murphy, Meabh O’Hara, Sorcha Tierney.

MUNSTER U18 GIRLS 1 (RED): Emily Byrne, Clodagh Foley, Alexandra Good, Victoria Good, Katie Hehir , Orlaith Morrissy, Rebecca Rogers, Niamh Dorrian, Aoibheann McGrath, Orna Moynihan, Fia Whelan, Saskia Wycherley.

MUNSTER U18 GIRLS 2 (GREY): Grainne Burke, Beth Buttimer, Lyndsay Clarke, Niamh Crotty , Amelia Green, Caitriona Finn , Kate Nolan, Ellis O’ Flaherty , Clodagh O’ Keeffe, Ava O’ Malley, Anna Roche , Caroline Tampwhou.

ULSTER U18 GIRLS 1: Ruby Devine, Gemma Elliott, Mia Ferguson, Zara Gillanders, Joanna McCurry, Ellen McQuade, Chloe Moore, Tara O’Neill, Holly Porter, Jessica Wilkinson, Anna Wilson.

ULSTER U18 GIRLS 2: Olivia Black, Lucy Calvin, Elle Corkey, Keeva Corry, Megan Creighton, Seonaidh Douthart, Zara Hutchinson, Leah Irwin, Scarlett Keys, Beth McBurney, Ruby Starett.

Saturday May 13th 2022 – Day 1 Standings

IRFU U18 Girls Interprovincial Series POOL A Played Won Draw Lost POINTS LEINSTER 1 3 3 0 0 8 MUNSTER 2 3 2 0 1 7 CONNACHT 2 3 1 0 2 5 ULSTER 2 3 0 0 3 3

IRFU U18 Girls Interprovincial Series POOL B Played Won Draw Lost POINTS LEINSTER 2 3 3 0 0 9 CONNACHT 1 3 2 0 1 7 MUNSTER 2 3 1 0 2 5 ULSTER 1 3 0 0 3 3

Click Here For Day 1 Results & Squads From IRFU U18 Girls Interprovincial Series 2023