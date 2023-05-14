IRFU U16 & U18 Girls Sevens Interpro Series 2023: Day 1 Results

It was an exciting day of action at the IRFU High Performance Centre with 192 girls in action across 24 games in the IRFU U16 & U18 Girls 7s Interprovincial Series.

Leinster 1 and Connacht 1 were the unbeaten teams in the U16 Girls competition while Leinster 1 and Leinster 2 took the most wins in the U18 Competition.

Day 2 starts with Quarter-Finals in both competitions on Saturday May 20th before the day progresses with Cup Semi-Finals, Finals and classifications teams.

Saturday May 13th 2023

IRFU U16 Girls 7s Interprovincial Series, DAY 1

POOL A: CONNACHT 2, LEINSTER 1, MUNSTER 1, ULSTER 2

Match 03: Pool A – MUNSTER 1 31 CONNACHT 2 10

Match 04: Pool A – ULSTER 2 10 LEINSTER 34

Match 07: Pool A – LEINSTER 1 32 CONNACHT 2 5

Match 08: Pool A – MUNSTER 1 27 ULSTER 2 12

Match 11: Pool A – LEINSTER 1 20 MUNSTER 1 12

Match 12: Pool A – CONNACHT 2 12 ULSTER 2 12

IRFU U16 Girls Interprovincial Series POOL A Played Won Draw Lost POINTS LEINSTER 1 3 3 0 0 9 MUNSTER 1 3 2 0 1 7 ULSTER 2 3 1 0 2 5 CONNACHT 2 3 0 0 3 3

POOL B: CONNACHT 1, LEINSTER 2, MUNSTER 2, ULSTER 1

Match 01: Pool B – CONNACHT 1 24 LEINSTER 2 24

Match 02: Pool B – ULSTER 1 22 V MUNSTER 2 26

Match 05: Pool B – CONNACHT 1 17 MUNSTER 2 5

Match 06: Pool B – ULSTER 1 22 LEINSTER 2 36

Match 09: Pool B – LEINSTER 2 20 MUNSTER 2 21

Match 10: Pool B – ULSTER 1 14 CONNACHT 1 29

IRFU U16 Girls Interprovincial Series POOL B Played Won Draw Lost POINTS CONNACHT 1 3 3 1 0 8 MUNSTER 2 3 2 0 1 7 LEINSTER 2 3 1 1 1 6 ULSTER 1 3 0 0 3 3

IRFU U18 Girls 7s Interprovincial Series, DAY 1

POOL A: CONNACHT 2, LEINSTER 1, MUNSTER 1, ULSTER 2

Match 03: Pool A – MUNSTER 1 31 CONNACHT 2 7

Match 04: Pool A -ULSTER 2 5 LEINSTER 1 43

Match 07: Pool A – LEINSTER 1 22 CONNACHT 2 5

Match 08: Pool A – MUNSTER 1 31 ULSTER 2 5

Match 11: Pool A – LEINSTER 1 34 MUNSTER 1 5

Match 12: Pool A – CONNACHT 2 19 ULSTER 2 12

IRFU U18 Girls Interprovincial Series POOL A Played Won Draw Lost POINTS LEINSTER 1 3 3 0 0 8 MUNSTER 2 3 2 0 1 7 CONNACHT 2 3 1 0 2 5 ULSTER 2 3 0 0 3 3

POOL B: CONNACHT 1, LEINSTER 2, MUNSTER 2, ULSTER 1

Match 01: Pool B – CONNACHT 1 7 LEINSTER 2 10

Match 02: Pool B – ULSTER 1 7 MUNSTER 2 19

Match 05: Pool B – CONNACHT 1 22 MUNSTER 2 0

Match 06: Pool B – ULSTER 1 7 LEINSTER 2 26

Match 09: Pool B – LEINSTER 2 27 MUNSTER 2 0

Match 10: Pool B – ULSTER 1 5 CONNACHT 1 24

IRFU U18 Girls Interprovincial Series POOL B Played Won Draw Lost POINTS LEINSTER 2 3 3 0 0 9 CONNACHT 1 3 2 0 1 7 MUNSTER 2 3 1 0 2 5 ULSTER 1 3 0 0 3 3

Saturday May 20th 2023

IRFU U16 Girls 7s Interprovincial Series, DAY 2

Match 01: Quarter-Final 1 – Leinster 1 v Ulster 1, Pitch 1, 10:30

March 02: Quarter-Final 2 – Connacht 1 v Connacht 2, Pitch 1, 10:52

Match 03: Quarter-Final 3 – Munster 2 v Leinster 2, Pitch 1, 11:14

Match 04: Quarter-Final 4 – Munster 1 v Leinster 2, Pitch 1, 11:36

Match 05: 5th Place Semi-Final – Loser QF1 v Loser QF3, Pitch 1, 13:13

Match 06: 5th Place Semi-Final – Loser QF2 v Loser QF4, Pitch 1, 13:35

Match 07: Cup Semi-Final 1 – Winner QF1 V Winner QF3, Pitch 1, 13:57

Match 08: Cup Semi-Final 1 – Winner QF2 V Winner QF4, Pitch 1, 14:19

Match 09: 7th Place Play-Off – Loser Match 5 v Loser Match 6, Pitch 1, 15:41

Match 10: 5th Place Play-Off – Winner Match 5 v Winner Match 6, Pitch 1, 16:03,

Match 11: 3rd Place Play-Off – Loser Match 7 v Loser Match 8, Pitch 1, 16:25

Match 12: Cup Final – Winner Match 7 v Winner Match 8, 16:47

IRFU U18 Girls 7s Interprovincial Series, DAY 2

Match 01: Quarter-Final 1 – Leinster 1 v Ulster 1, Pitch 2, 11:00

March 02: Quarter-Final 2 – Leinster 2 v Ulster 2, Pitch 2, 11:22

Match 03: Quarter-Final 3 – Munster 1 v Munster 2, Pitch 2, 11:44

Match 04: Quarter-Final 4 – Connacht 1 v Connacht 2, Pitch 2, 12:06

Match 05: 5th Place Semi-Final – Loser QF1 v Loser QF3, Pitch 2, 13:43

Match 06: 5th Place Semi-Final – Loser QF2 v Loser QF4, Pitch 2, 14:05

Match 07: Cup Semi-Final 1 – Winner QF1 V Winner QF3, Pitch 2, 14:27

Match 08: Cup Semi-Final 1 – Winner QF2 V Winner QF4, Pitch 2, 14:49

Match 09: 7th Place Play-Off – Loser Match 5 v Loser Match 6, Pitch 2, 16:11

Match 10: 5th Place Play-Off – Winner Match 5 v Winner Match 6, Pitch 2, 16:33

Match 11: 3rd Place Play-Off – Loser Match 7 v Loser Match 8, Pitch 2, 16:55

Match 12: Cup Final – Winner Match 7 v Winner Match 8, Pitch 2, 17:17

U16 GIRLS 7s SQUADS:

U16 CONNACHT 1: Aine O’Connor, Aoibh Murrow, Aoibhinn Tynan, Aoife Heaney, Ciara Corrigan, Evie Kennedy, Isobel Philips, Katie McNamara, Leah Fox-Colleran, Marissa Higgins, Siofra Hession, Uilin Ellen.

U16 CONNACHT 2: Ailbhe Gannon, Aoife Kelly, Caoilinn Corban, Eabha Hardiman, Emma Poland, Grace Kellet, Hannah Scanlon, Juno Hayes, Lara Clinch, Ruby Comer, Ruby Jennings, Zoe Fox.

LEINSTER U16 1 (BLUE): Aoibhe Kelly (Roscrea RFC), Chloe Mulcahy (Mullingar RFC), Ella Dunne (Athy RFC), Ella Keatley Kindregan (Athy RFC), Ella O’Higgins (Navan RFC), Emma Jane Wilson (Cill Dara RFC), Hannah Ryle (Tullamore RFC), Kate O’Molloy (Dundalk RFC), Molly Whately (Dundalk RFC), Poppy Meyer (Tullamore RFC), Sasha Sweeney (Greystones RFC), Viktorija Kubiliute (Wexford Wanderers RFC)

LEINSTER U16 2 (WHITE): Abigail O’Connor (Mullingar RFC), Charlotte Young (Mullingar RFC), Ellie White (Cill Dara RFC), Kate Noons (Cill Dara RFC), Louise Murphy (Athy RFC), Millie Devlin Merriman (Greystones RFC), Muireann Cawley (Naas RFC), Sadhbh Casserly (Navan RFC), Shayla Hollywood (Dundalk RFC), Sophie Malone (Dundalk RFC), Teniola Omigbode (Clontarf FC), Usha Daly O’Toole (Gorey RFC)

U16 MUNSTER 1 (RED): Aoife Grimes (Shannon RFC/ Ardscoil Mhuire), Clodagh McCarthy (Clonakilty RFC), Eliza O’Sullivan (Iveragh RFC/Killarney RFC), Ella Buckley (Kanturk RFC), Grace Dillion ( Shannon RFC/St. Anne’s Community College), Grace Kingston (Bantry Bay RFC/ Coláiste Phobail Bheanntraí), Lily Byrne (Dolphin RFC), Megan Love (Shannon RFC/ Villiers School), Mia Hennelly (Ballina-Killaloe RFC/ St. Anne’s Community College), Nadia O Shea (Youghal RFC), Siobhan O Callaghan (Ballincollig RFC), Sheila Ni Laoire Ni Aodh (Coláiste Íde).

U16 MUNSTER 2 (GREY): Aoibhinn Bourke (Bruff RFC), Aoife Coleman (Ballina-Killaloe RFC/St. Anne’s Community College), Charlie Dillon (Shannon RFC/ St. Anne’s Community College), Erin McCarthy Clonakilty, Isobel O Hora (Carrick-on-Suir RFC), Jessica Phelan (Carrick-on-Suir RFC), Kiera Murphy (Dolphin RFC), Lucy Pearl (Ballina-Killaloe RFC/ St. Anne’s Community College), Niamh O’Mahony (Bandon RFC/Ballincollig RFC), Orla Barret (Iveragh RFC), Orla MacCallum (Fermoy RFC), Orlaith Grimes (Shannon RFC).

U16 ULSTER 1: Abi Carson, Aisling Caffrey, Amy McConkey, Anna Sloan, Aoibhín Smith, Cara McLean, Elinor van Lill, Elise McDermott, Grace Bracken, Julia Mulligan, Rhea Cartin McCloskey, Kaitlyn McMorrow.

U16 ULSTER 2: Codie McCloskey, Erin Mc Conalogue, Hannah Lennon, Kate Farrell, Laura Scott, Lucy Logan, Luighseach Murnaghan, Orlaith Breen, Ruby Speer, Sadhbh Spratt-Wells, Sarah Corry, Sarah Johnston.

U18 GIRLS 7s SQUADS:

CONNACHT U18 1: Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC), Catherine Fleming (Ballinasloe RFC), Evanna Finn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Ballinasloe RFC), Gráinne Moran (Ballina RFC), Hannah Clarke ( C ) (Tuam RFC /Oughterard RFC), Keanah Irons (Tuam RFC /Oughterard RFC), Molly Boote, (Tuam RFC /Oughterard RFC), Rhona O’Dea (Claremorris RFC), Saoirse Lawley (Sligo RFC), Sarah McCormick (Ballina RFC)

CONNACHT U18 2: Aisling Whyte (Galway Corinthians RFC/Ballinasloe RFC), Cavina Maloney (Gort RFC/Monivea RFC), Ella Greene (c)(Ballinasloe RFC), Eva White (Sligo RFC), Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC), Jemma Lees (Galwegians RFC), Megan Connolly (Galwegians RFC), Merisa Kiripati Creggs (RFC), Poppy Garvey (Sligo RFC), Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC), Shauna Walsh (Creggs RFC).

U18 LEINSTER 1: Ava Govern (Dundalk RFC), Brooke Fagan Merrigan (Clontarf FC), Ciara Short (Wicklow RFC), Ellen O’Sullivan-Sexton (Mullingar RFC), Eve Prendergast (New Ross RFC), Georgia Young (Mullingar RFC), Julie Nolan (Athy RFC), Katie Corrigan (Tullow RFC), Molly O’Gorman (Wexford Wanderers RFC), Orla McDonald (Newbridge RFC), Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC), Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC).

U18 LEINSTER 2: Anna Dawson (Dundalk RFC), Aoife Corcoran (Coolmine RFC), Caoimhe McCormack (Mullingar RFC), Carla Cloney (Enniscorthy RFC), Clara Dunne (Wicklow RFC), Deirbhile Gavaghan (Wicklow RFC), Emer Sweetnam (Gorey RFC), Emma Brogan (Navan RFC), Hannah Kennedy (Tullamore RFC), Heidi Lyons (Naas RFC), Meabh O’Hara (Mullingar RFC), Niamh Murphy (Cill Dara RFC).

U18 MUNSTER 1 (RED): Alex Good (Bandon RFC/Ballincollig RFC), Clodagh Foley (Killarney RFC), Emily Byrne (Ballina-Killaloe RFC/ St. Anne’s Community College), Emily Kelly (Ennis RFC), Fia Whelan (Killorglin RFC/ Killarney RFC), Katie Hehir (Shannon RFC/ Ardscoil Mhuire), Katie O’ Donoghue (Killarney RFC), Niamh Dorrian (Killarney RFC), Orlaith Morrissey (Ballincollig RFC), Rebecca Rogers (Ballina-Killaloe RFC/ St. Anne’s Community College), Saskia Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC/ Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí), Vicki Good (Bandon RFC/Ballincollig RFC).

U18 MUNSTER 2 (GREY): Amelia Green (Carrick-on-Suir RFC), Anna Roche (Mallow RFC/Ballincollig RFC), Ava O’ Malley (Killarney/Intermediate School), Beth Buttimer (Fethard & District RFC/Carrick-on-Suir RFC), Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Ballina-Killaloe RFC), Caroline Tampwhou (Bandon RFC/Ballincollig RFC), Clodagh O’ Keeffe (Ballincollig RFC), Ellis O’ Flaherty (Ennis RFC), Grainne Burke (Ennis RFC), Kate Nolan (Clonakilty RFC/ Sacred Heart Clonakilty), Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis RFC), Niamh Crotty (Dolphin RFC).

ULSTER U18 1: Anna Wilson (Enniskillen RFC), Chloe Moore (Enniskillen RFC), Freya Brennan (Enniskillen RFC), Gemma Elliott (Enniskillen RFC), Holly Porter (Letterkenny RFC), Jessica Wilkinson (Ballymena RFC), Katie Gilmour (Cooke RFC), Mia Ferguson (Malone RFC), Ruby Devine (Malone RFC), Tara O’Neill (Cooke RFC), Victoria Bothwell (Clogher Valley RFC), Zara Gillanders (Monaghan RFC).

ULSTER U18 2: Beth McBurney (City of Armagh RFC), Caitlyn Gallagher (Enniskillen RFC), Elle Corkey (City of Armagh RFC), Keeva Corry (Enniskillen RFC), Leah Irwin (Enniskillen RFC), Lucy Calvin (City of Armagh RFC), Megan Creighton (Malone RFC), Olivia Black (Enniskillen RFC), Ruby Starrett (Larne RFC), Scarlet Keys (Enniskillen RFC), Seonaidh Douthart (Ballymena RFC) Zara Hutchinson (Clogher Valley RFC).