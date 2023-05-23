Munster Confirm Full List Of Departing Players

Munster Rugby have confirmed the full list of players who will depart the province at the end of the 2022/23 season.

It was confirmed earlier this season that Malakai Fekitoa (Benetton Rugby) and Ben Healy (Edinburgh) will join new teams ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Additionally, Liam O’Connor, Eoin O’Connor, Paddy Kelly, Oli Morris and Academy player Conor Phillips have completed their time at the province.

Eoin O’Connor will move abroad for a new playing opportunity, while Liam O’Connor has been advised to retire on medical grounds following successful surgery for a recent neck injury.

Kelly has retired from professional rugby on medical grounds due to a concussion sustained earlier in the season. The 23-year-old lock has received specialist medical care since the concussion, and despite all efforts, the decision to retire was made in the best interests of his long-term health.

Prop O’Connor (27) made 34 Munster appearances since his debut against Stade Francais in the Heineken Champions Cup back in January 2016.

A product of the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy and former CBC Cork student, O’Connor won the British & Irish Cup with Munster ‘A’ in 2017.

He made 11 appearances in the first 12 games of the 2017/18 campaign but sustained a long-term knee injury against the Ospreys in December 2017.

The Cork Constitution clubman helped Munster to a memorable victory over South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this season.

Waterford-born second row O’Connor (22) came up through the Academy and was one of 12 players to make their senior Munster debuts in the Champions Cup win over Wasps in December 2021.

The Waterpark RFC product moved up to Munster’s senior squad ahead of the current season and made four senior appearances for Munster. He has featured extensively for Young Munster in the Energia All-Ireland League.

A former St. Munchin’s College student, Kelly departs after one year as part of the Munster senior set-up having come through the Academy.

Centre Morris is leaving after joining Munster in October when Worcester Warriors went into administration.

Winger Phillips departs after three years in the Academy that included two senior appearances. A former Crescent College Comprehensive student, he is also an Ireland Sevens international and plays his club rugby with Young Munster.

Chris Farrell, James French and Dan Goggin all departed for new playing opportunities earlier this season.

A Munster statement concluded: “A big thanks to all of our departing players for their contributions to Munster Rugby and we wish them all the best for the future.”