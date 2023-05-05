#EnergiaAIL Final 2022/23 – Terenure College Player Profiles
The teams have been named for Sunday’s Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A final between Clontarf and Terenure College.
Terenure College RFC Head Coach Sean Skehan has made 2 changes from the semi-final win over Cork Constitution – Harrison Brewer played 30 minutes off the bench in that game and returns to captain the side from the second row.
Stephen O’Neill, who missed out on last year’s final through injury, also returns.
Full back Adam La Grue, Centre Colm De Buitléar and Scrum Half Alan Bennie will all start their 20th games of the season in the Energia AIL.
Having played on the wing in the second half of the season, Limerick native Caolan Dooley switches to centre in place of the injured Peter Sylvester – a try scorer in last year’s final.
Marcus Hanan, a URC debutant for Leinster in January, is in the front row with Levi Vaughan and ever-present Adam Tuite. Brothers Michael Melia and Adam Melia pack down at 5 and 6 respectively while Luke Clohessy brings ‘Nure’s number of players who have started every AIL game this season to 5. Jordan Coghlan starts at number 8.
In total 37 Terenure College players have lined out in the Energia All-Ireland League this season, 23 of them starting a game.
Terenure College’s squad also retains 10 starters from the 2022 final with Stephen O’Neill, Callum Smith, Marcus Hanan and Adam Melia all coming in and Adam Tuite coming up from the bench.
Sunday May 7th 2023
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Final
Clontarf v Terenure College, Aviva Stadium, 3pm (TG4)
CLONTARF: 15 Tadhg BIRD, 14 Aitzol ARENZANA-KING, 13 Hugh COONEY, 12 Matt D’ARCY (c), 11 Michael BROWN; 10 Steve CROSBIE, 9 Angus LLOYD; 1 Ivan SOROKA, 2 Dylan DONNELLAN, 3 Ben GRIFFIN, 4 Fionn GILBERT, 5 Mick KEARNEY, 6 Alex SOROKA, 7 JJ O’DEA, 8 Tony RYAN.
Replacements: 16 Cathal O’FLYNN, 17 Darragh BOLGER, 18 Ed KELLY, 19 Ben MURPHY, 20 Conor KELLY, 21 Cian O’DONOGHUE, 22 JP PHELAN, 23 Brian DEENY.
TERENURE COLLEGE RFC: 15 Adam LAGRUE, 14 Stephen O’NEILL, 13 Colm DE BUITLÉAR, 12 Caolan DOOLEY, 11 Craig ADAMS; 10 Callum SMITH, 9 Alan BENNIE; 1 Marcus HANAN, 2 Levi VAUGHAN, 3 Adam TUITE, 4 Harrison BREWER (c), 5 Michael MELIA, 6 Adam MELIA, 7 Luke CLOHESSY, 8 Jordan COGHLAN.
Replacements: 16 Robbie SMYTH, 17 Campbell CLASSON, 18 Andrew KEATING, 19 Matthew CAFFREY, 20 Conall BOOMER, 21 Conor MCKEON, 22 Cathal MARSH, 23 Henry MCERLEAN.
#1 Marcus Hanan
Age: 22
Height: 182kg
Weight: 112kg
Home Town: Clane, Kildare.
Secondary School: Salesians College Celbridge
Previous Club(s): Clane RFC, North Kildare RFC, Old Belvedere
Representative Experience: Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Age-Grade
Professional Experience: Leinster (Last Appearance: January 2023)
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 10
One volunteer he has been helped by: Mark Hamilton – “Welcomed me to the club.”
#2 Levi Vaughan
Age: 22
Height: 176cm
Weight: 98kg
Home Town: Terenure, Dublin.
Secondary School: Terenure College
Previous Club(s): N/A
Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 17
One volunteer he has been helped by: Mark Hamilton – “Great friend in general. Great with life advice.”
#3 Adam Tuite
Age: 24
Height: 189cm
Weight: 130kg
Home Town: Rathfarnham, Dublin
Secondary School: Terenure College
Previous Club(s): N/A
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19
One volunteer he has been helped by: Stephen Slattery – “Always up for a chat no matter how things are going!”
#4 Harrison Brewer
Age: 28
Height: 193cm
Weight: 115kg
Home Town: Leopardstown, Dublin
Secondary School: Terenure College
Previous Club(s): N/A
Representative Experience: Leinster Age Grade, Leinster ‘A’
Professional Experience: Manawatu (New Zealand), NTT Docomo, Panasonic (Japan)
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 17
One volunteer he has been helped by: Ian Morgan – “Fixes Everything.”
#5 Michael Melia
Age: 27
Height: 195cm
Weight: 116kg
Home Town: Rathfarnham, Dublin
Secondary School: Terenure College
Previous Club(s): Getxo Artea RT
Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade, Ireland Club XV
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 18
One volunteer he has been helped by: Paul Joyce – “Coached me underage and passed on a love for the club.”
#6 Adam Melia
Age: 24
Height: 192
Weight: 102
Home Town: Rathfarnham, Dublin
Secondary School: Terenure College
Previous Club(s): N/A
Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade
Professional Experience: Leinster
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 18
One volunteer he has been helped by:Jude Brown – “Nutrition.”
#7 Luke Clohessy
Age: 24
Height: 192cm
Weight: 102kg
Home Town: Cratloe, Clare
Secondary School: Ard Scoil Rís, Cistercian College Roscrea
Previous Club(s): Shannon RFC – GPS Ashgrove
Representative Experience: Munster Age-Grade, Munster ‘A’, Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Age-Grade.
Professional Experience: Leinster
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19
One volunteer he has been helped by: Harry O’Neill – “Moral Support”
#8 Jordan Coghlan
Age: 30
Height: 194cm
Weight: 115kg
Home Town: Raheny, Dublin
Secondary School: Clongowes
Previous Club(s): Clontarf FC, UCD RFC, Garryowen FC
Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Age-Grade
Professional Experience: Leinster, Munster, Leicester Tigers, Nottingham (Last Appearance February 2020)
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 16
One volunteer he has been helped by: Ian Morgan
#9 Alan Bennie
Age: 31
Height: 172cm
Weight: 83kg
Home Town: Dublin
Secondary School: Dollar Academy (SCO)
Previous Club(s): Old Crescent, Clanwilliam, Lansdowne,ENB Barbarians (NZ) Northcote (NZ)
Representative Experience: Munster 7s, Ireland 7s
Professional Experience: Ulster
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19
One volunteer he has been helped by: Sean Skehan
#10 Callum Smith
Age: 24
Height: 190
Weight: 90kg
Home Town: Coleraine, Derry/Londonderry
Secondary School: Coleraine Grammar School
Previous Club(s): Malone RFC
Representative Experience: Ulster Age-Grade, Ulster ‘A’, Ireland Club XV
Professional Experience: Ulster (Last Appearance June 2017)
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 18
One volunteer he has been helped by: Conor Gildea – “Always there for for advice and extras after training.”
#11 Craig Adams
Age: 22
Height: 188cm
Weight: 94kg
Home Town: Portlaoise, Laois
Secondary School: King’s Hospital School
Previous Club(s): Naas RFC
Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Leinster ‘A’
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 18
One volunteer he has been helped by: Ian Morgan – “Helped me to find work when I came to Dublin.”
#12 Caolan Dooley
Age: 23
Height: 188cm
Weight: 92cm
Home Town: Newcastle West, Limerick
Secondary School: Glenstal Abbey
Previous Club(s): Newcastle West RFC
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 17
One volunteer he has been helped by: Sligo Jim – “Motivational Texts”
#13 Colm de Buitléar
Age: 25
Height: 183cm
Weight: 96kg
Home Town: An Cheathrú Rua, Galway
Secondary School: Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin
Previous Club(s): An Ghaeltacht RFC Galway Corinthians RFC
Representative Experience: Connacht Age-Grade
Professional Experience: Connacht Rugby (Last Appearance December 2020)
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19
One volunteer he has been helped by: Sligo Jim – “Thursday Night Meals”
#14 Stephen O’Neill
Age: 28
Height: 173cm
Weight: 75kg
Home Town: Rathfarnham, Dublin
Secondary School: Terenure College
Previous Club(s): N/A
Representative Experience: Ireland Age-Grade, Ireland Club XV
Professional Experience: Ireland 7s
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 13
One volunteer he has been helped by: Dr Bill Twomey – “My hero.”
#15 Adam La Grue
Age: 24
Height: 180cm
Weight: 77kg
Home Town: Dublin
Secondary School: Terenure College
Previous Club(s): N/A
Representative Experience: Leinster Age Grade
Professional Experience: Leinster (Last Appearance: August 2019)
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19
One volunteer he has been helped by: Mark Hamilton
#16 Robbie Smyth – Hooker
Age: 33
Height: 180cm
Weight: 106kg
Home Town: Monaghan Town
Secondary School: St. Macartan’s College
Previous Club(s): Monaghan RFC
Representative Experience: Ulster Age-Grade, Ireland CLub XV
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:
One volunteer he has been helped by: Davy McGregor Sr – “Got young boys in Monaghan to believe that they could compete and win and achieve things in rugby.”
#17 Campbell Classon – Prop
Age: 24
Height: 187cm
Weight: 125kg
Home Town: Rosbeg, Donegal
Secondary School: Wesley College
Previous Club(s): Donegal Town RFC, Ballynahinch RFC
Representative Experience: Ulster Age-Grade
Professional Experience: Ulster Rugby (Last Appearance October 2018)
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:
One volunteer he has been helped by: Conor Gildea – “All Round Good Guy”
#18 Andrew Keating – Prop
Age: 31
Height: 194cm
Weight: 139kg
Home Town: Kingscourt, Cavan
Secondary School: St.Patrick’s Classical School Navan
Previous Club(s): Navan RFC, Dublin University FC, Garryowen FC
Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Connacht Age-Grade, Leinster ‘A’, Munster ‘A’, Ireland Club XV
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:
One volunteer he has been helped by: “Hugh Maguire/John Staunton/Simon Malone – Forwards coach, helped me to become a better player and prop. Always there to give advice and lend an ear whether on-field issues or off-field issues.”
#19 Matthew Caffrey – Second Row
Age: 26
Height: 196cm
Weight: 113kg
Home Town: Terenure, Dublin
Secondary School: Terenure College
Previous Club(s): Getxo Rugby Bilbao
Representative Experience:
Professional Experience:
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:
One volunteer he has been helped by: Garret Lynch – “Finds all my lost gear.”
#20 Conall Boomer – Number 8
Age: 26
Height: 193cm
Weight: 107kg
Home Town: Lisburn, Antrim
Secondary School: Methodist College Belfast
Previous Club(s): Ballynahinch RFC
Representative Experience: Ulster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade, Ireland Universities
Professional Experience: Ulster Rugby
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:
One volunteer he has been helped by: Ian Morgan/Mark Hamilton – “Promoted joining and made me feel like family when playing.”
#21 Conor McKeon – Scrum Half
Age: 29
Height: 179cm
Weight: 80kg
Home Town: Rathfarnham, Dublin
Secondary School: Gonzaga
Previous Club(s): Lansdowne FC, Buccaneers RFC
Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade
Professional Experience: Connacht Rugby (Last Appearance October 2018)
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:
One volunteer he has been helped by: Gareth Lynch, Paul Murphy, Mark Hamilton, Ray McKenna (RIP) – “Continuous encouragement and mentorship.”
#22 Cathal Marsh – Out Half
Age: 31
Height: 178cm
Weight: 85kg
Home Town: Dublin
Secondary School: St. Michael’s College
Previous Club(s): Bective Rangers FC, Dublin University FC, St. Mary’s College RFC
Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Age-Grade
Professional Experience: Leinster Rugby, Rugby United New York (Last Appearance March 2020)
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:
One volunteer he has been helped by: “Mark Hamilton – “Career advice / mentorship.”
#23 Henry McErlean – Full Back
Age: 20
Height: 183cm
Weight: 86kg
Home Town: Sandymount, Dublin
Secondary School: St. Michael’s College
Previous Club(s): Ballymena RFC
Representative Experience: Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Age-Grade
Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:
One volunteer he has been helped by: Conor Gildea – “Sharing his rugby IQ”