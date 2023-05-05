EnergiaAIL Final 2022/23 – Terenure College Player Profiles

The teams have been named for Sunday’s Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A final between Clontarf and Terenure College.

Terenure College RFC Head Coach Sean Skehan has made 2 changes from the semi-final win over Cork Constitution – Harrison Brewer played 30 minutes off the bench in that game and returns to captain the side from the second row.

Stephen O’Neill, who missed out on last year’s final through injury, also returns.

Full back Adam La Grue, Centre Colm De Buitléar and Scrum Half Alan Bennie will all start their 20th games of the season in the Energia AIL.

Having played on the wing in the second half of the season, Limerick native Caolan Dooley switches to centre in place of the injured Peter Sylvester – a try scorer in last year’s final.

Marcus Hanan, a URC debutant for Leinster in January, is in the front row with Levi Vaughan and ever-present Adam Tuite. Brothers Michael Melia and Adam Melia pack down at 5 and 6 respectively while Luke Clohessy brings ‘Nure’s number of players who have started every AIL game this season to 5. Jordan Coghlan starts at number 8.

In total 37 Terenure College players have lined out in the Energia All-Ireland League this season, 23 of them starting a game.

Terenure College’s squad also retains 10 starters from the 2022 final with Stephen O’Neill, Callum Smith, Marcus Hanan and Adam Melia all coming in and Adam Tuite coming up from the bench.

Sunday May 7th 2023 Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Final Clontarf v Terenure College, Aviva Stadium, 3pm (TG4) CLONTARF: 15 Tadhg BIRD, 14 Aitzol ARENZANA-KING, 13 Hugh COONEY, 12 Matt D’ARCY (c), 11 Michael BROWN; 10 Steve CROSBIE, 9 Angus LLOYD; 1 Ivan SOROKA, 2 Dylan DONNELLAN, 3 Ben GRIFFIN, 4 Fionn GILBERT, 5 Mick KEARNEY, 6 Alex SOROKA, 7 JJ O’DEA, 8 Tony RYAN. Replacements: 16 Cathal O’FLYNN, 17 Darragh BOLGER, 18 Ed KELLY, 19 Ben MURPHY, 20 Conor KELLY, 21 Cian O’DONOGHUE, 22 JP PHELAN, 23 Brian DEENY. TERENURE COLLEGE RFC: 15 Adam LAGRUE, 14 Stephen O’NEILL, 13 Colm DE BUITLÉAR, 12 Caolan DOOLEY, 11 Craig ADAMS; 10 Callum SMITH, 9 Alan BENNIE; 1 Marcus HANAN, 2 Levi VAUGHAN, 3 Adam TUITE, 4 Harrison BREWER (c), 5 Michael MELIA, 6 Adam MELIA, 7 Luke CLOHESSY, 8 Jordan COGHLAN. Replacements: 16 Robbie SMYTH, 17 Campbell CLASSON, 18 Andrew KEATING, 19 Matthew CAFFREY, 20 Conall BOOMER, 21 Conor MCKEON, 22 Cathal MARSH, 23 Henry MCERLEAN. Click Here To View Clontarf Player Profiles

#1 Marcus Hanan

Age: 22

Height: 182kg

Weight: 112kg

Home Town: Clane, Kildare.

Secondary School: Salesians College Celbridge

Previous Club(s): Clane RFC, North Kildare RFC, Old Belvedere

Representative Experience: Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Age-Grade

Professional Experience: Leinster (Last Appearance: January 2023)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 10

One volunteer he has been helped by: Mark Hamilton – “Welcomed me to the club.”

#2 Levi Vaughan

Age: 22

Height: 176cm

Weight: 98kg

Home Town: Terenure, Dublin.

Secondary School: Terenure College

Previous Club(s): N/A

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 17

One volunteer he has been helped by: Mark Hamilton – “Great friend in general. Great with life advice.”

#3 Adam Tuite

Age: 24

Height: 189cm

Weight: 130kg

Home Town: Rathfarnham, Dublin

Secondary School: Terenure College

Previous Club(s): N/A

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19

One volunteer he has been helped by: Stephen Slattery – “Always up for a chat no matter how things are going!”

#4 Harrison Brewer

Age: 28

Height: 193cm

Weight: 115kg

Home Town: Leopardstown, Dublin

Secondary School: Terenure College

Previous Club(s): N/A

Representative Experience: Leinster Age Grade, Leinster ‘A’

Professional Experience: Manawatu (New Zealand), NTT Docomo, Panasonic (Japan)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 17

One volunteer he has been helped by: Ian Morgan – “Fixes Everything.”

#5 Michael Melia

Age: 27

Height: 195cm

Weight: 116kg

Home Town: Rathfarnham, Dublin

Secondary School: Terenure College

Previous Club(s): Getxo Artea RT

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade, Ireland Club XV

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 18

One volunteer he has been helped by: Paul Joyce – “Coached me underage and passed on a love for the club.”

#6 Adam Melia

Age: 24

Height: 192

Weight: 102

Home Town: Rathfarnham, Dublin

Secondary School: Terenure College

Previous Club(s): N/A

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade

Professional Experience: Leinster

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 18

One volunteer he has been helped by:Jude Brown – “Nutrition.”

#7 Luke Clohessy

Age: 24

Height: 192cm

Weight: 102kg

Home Town: Cratloe, Clare

Secondary School: Ard Scoil Rís, Cistercian College Roscrea

Previous Club(s): Shannon RFC – GPS Ashgrove

Representative Experience: Munster Age-Grade, Munster ‘A’, Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Age-Grade.

Professional Experience: Leinster

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19

One volunteer he has been helped by: Harry O’Neill – “Moral Support”

#8 Jordan Coghlan

Age: 30

Height: 194cm

Weight: 115kg

Home Town: Raheny, Dublin

Secondary School: Clongowes

Previous Club(s): Clontarf FC, UCD RFC, Garryowen FC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Age-Grade

Professional Experience: Leinster, Munster, Leicester Tigers, Nottingham (Last Appearance February 2020)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 16

One volunteer he has been helped by: Ian Morgan

#9 Alan Bennie

Age: 31

Height: 172cm

Weight: 83kg

Home Town: Dublin

Secondary School: Dollar Academy (SCO)

Previous Club(s): Old Crescent, Clanwilliam, Lansdowne,ENB Barbarians (NZ) Northcote (NZ)

Representative Experience: Munster 7s, Ireland 7s

Professional Experience: Ulster

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19

One volunteer he has been helped by: Sean Skehan

#10 Callum Smith

Age: 24

Height: 190

Weight: 90kg

Home Town: Coleraine, Derry/Londonderry

Secondary School: Coleraine Grammar School

Previous Club(s): Malone RFC

Representative Experience: Ulster Age-Grade, Ulster ‘A’, Ireland Club XV

Professional Experience: Ulster (Last Appearance June 2017)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 18

One volunteer he has been helped by: Conor Gildea – “Always there for for advice and extras after training.”

#11 Craig Adams

Age: 22

Height: 188cm

Weight: 94kg

Home Town: Portlaoise, Laois

Secondary School: King’s Hospital School

Previous Club(s): Naas RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Leinster ‘A’

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 18

One volunteer he has been helped by: Ian Morgan – “Helped me to find work when I came to Dublin.”

#12 Caolan Dooley

Age: 23

Height: 188cm

Weight: 92cm

Home Town: Newcastle West, Limerick

Secondary School: Glenstal Abbey

Previous Club(s): Newcastle West RFC

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 17

One volunteer he has been helped by: Sligo Jim – “Motivational Texts”

#13 Colm de Buitléar

Age: 25

Height: 183cm

Weight: 96kg

Home Town: An Cheathrú Rua, Galway

Secondary School: Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin

Previous Club(s): An Ghaeltacht RFC Galway Corinthians RFC

Representative Experience: Connacht Age-Grade

Professional Experience: Connacht Rugby (Last Appearance December 2020)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19

One volunteer he has been helped by: Sligo Jim – “Thursday Night Meals”

#14 Stephen O’Neill

Age: 28

Height: 173cm

Weight: 75kg

Home Town: Rathfarnham, Dublin

Secondary School: Terenure College

Previous Club(s): N/A

Representative Experience: Ireland Age-Grade, Ireland Club XV

Professional Experience: Ireland 7s

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 13

One volunteer he has been helped by: Dr Bill Twomey – “My hero.”

#15 Adam La Grue

Age: 24

Height: 180cm

Weight: 77kg

Home Town: Dublin

Secondary School: Terenure College

Previous Club(s): N/A

Representative Experience: Leinster Age Grade

Professional Experience: Leinster (Last Appearance: August 2019)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19

One volunteer he has been helped by: Mark Hamilton

#16 Robbie Smyth – Hooker

Age: 33

Height: 180cm

Weight: 106kg

Home Town: Monaghan Town

Secondary School: St. Macartan’s College

Previous Club(s): Monaghan RFC

Representative Experience: Ulster Age-Grade, Ireland CLub XV

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:

One volunteer he has been helped by: Davy McGregor Sr – “Got young boys in Monaghan to believe that they could compete and win and achieve things in rugby.”

#17 Campbell Classon – Prop

Age: 24

Height: 187cm

Weight: 125kg

Home Town: Rosbeg, Donegal

Secondary School: Wesley College

Previous Club(s): Donegal Town RFC, Ballynahinch RFC

Representative Experience: Ulster Age-Grade

Professional Experience: Ulster Rugby (Last Appearance October 2018)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:

One volunteer he has been helped by: Conor Gildea – “All Round Good Guy”

#18 Andrew Keating – Prop

Age: 31

Height: 194cm

Weight: 139kg

Home Town: Kingscourt, Cavan

Secondary School: St.Patrick’s Classical School Navan

Previous Club(s): Navan RFC, Dublin University FC, Garryowen FC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Connacht Age-Grade, Leinster ‘A’, Munster ‘A’, Ireland Club XV

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:

One volunteer he has been helped by: “Hugh Maguire/John Staunton/Simon Malone – Forwards coach, helped me to become a better player and prop. Always there to give advice and lend an ear whether on-field issues or off-field issues.”

#19 Matthew Caffrey – Second Row

Age: 26

Height: 196cm

Weight: 113kg

Home Town: Terenure, Dublin

Secondary School: Terenure College

Previous Club(s): Getxo Rugby Bilbao

Representative Experience:

Professional Experience:

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:

One volunteer he has been helped by: Garret Lynch – “Finds all my lost gear.”

#20 Conall Boomer – Number 8

Age: 26

Height: 193cm

Weight: 107kg

Home Town: Lisburn, Antrim

Secondary School: Methodist College Belfast

Previous Club(s): Ballynahinch RFC

Representative Experience: Ulster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade, Ireland Universities

Professional Experience: Ulster Rugby

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:

One volunteer he has been helped by: Ian Morgan/Mark Hamilton – “Promoted joining and made me feel like family when playing.”

#21 Conor McKeon – Scrum Half

Age: 29

Height: 179cm

Weight: 80kg

Home Town: Rathfarnham, Dublin

Secondary School: Gonzaga

Previous Club(s): Lansdowne FC, Buccaneers RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade

Professional Experience: Connacht Rugby (Last Appearance October 2018)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:

One volunteer he has been helped by: Gareth Lynch, Paul Murphy, Mark Hamilton, Ray McKenna (RIP) – “Continuous encouragement and mentorship.”

#22 Cathal Marsh – Out Half

Age: 31

Height: 178cm

Weight: 85kg

Home Town: Dublin

Secondary School: St. Michael’s College

Previous Club(s): Bective Rangers FC, Dublin University FC, St. Mary’s College RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Age-Grade

Professional Experience: Leinster Rugby, Rugby United New York (Last Appearance March 2020)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:

One volunteer he has been helped by: “Mark Hamilton – “Career advice / mentorship.”

#23 Henry McErlean – Full Back

Age: 20

Height: 183cm

Weight: 86kg

Home Town: Sandymount, Dublin

Secondary School: St. Michael’s College

Previous Club(s): Ballymena RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Age-Grade

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23:

One volunteer he has been helped by: Conor Gildea – “Sharing his rugby IQ”