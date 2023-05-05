EnergiaAIL Final 2022/23 – Clontarf Player Profiles

The teams have been named for Sunday’s Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A final between Clontarf and Terenure College.

Clontarf Head Coach Andy Wood has made five personnel changes to his starting line-up from the semi-final win over Young Munster.

In the back-line, Aitzol Arenzana-King comes onto the right wing for Seni Reilly Ashiru and Hugh Cooney is named at centre.

Michael Brown switches onto the left wing, meaning Cian O’Donoghue is named among the replacements. Steve Crosbie starts at out half.

Up front, Mick Kearney is named in the second row to accommodate the return of Alex Soroka to flanker.

Ben Murphy and Brian Deeny are listed among the replacements, which brings to four (along with Alex Soroka and Aitzol Arenzana King) the number of Clontarf players selected who have also featured for Leinster in the BKT United Rugby Championship this season.

10 of the starting 15 for Clontarf also started in last year’s decider including the front row of Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan and Ben Griffin – the trio have started #EnergiaAIL 13 games together this season.

Donnellan alongside Tony Ryan are the two ever-presents this season, having started all 18 regular season games and the semi-final.

Matt D’Arcy captains the side and is one of 10 north Dubliners in the squad. The centre is playing in his sixth final, having won two and lost three. Fellow Clontarf native Cathal O’Flynn is named on the bench in what is his last game for the club after 12 seasons at All-Ireland League level.

In total 44 players have lined out for Clontarf in the Energia All-Ireland League this season, 35 of them starting a game.

Terenure College’s squad also retains 10 starters from the 2022 final with Stephen O’Neill, Callum Smith, Marcus Hanan and Adam Melia all coming in and Adam Tuite coming up from the bench.

Head Coach Sean Skehan has made 2 changes from the semi-final win over Cork Constitution – Harrison Brewer played 30 minutes off the bench in that game and returns to captain the side from the second row.

Stephen O’Neill, who missed out on last year’s final through injury, also returns.

Sunday May 7th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Final

Clontarf v Terenure College, Aviva Stadium, 3pm (TG4)

CLONTARF: 15 Tadhg BIRD, 14 Aitzol ARENZANA-KING, 13 Hugh COONEY, 12 Matt D’ARCY (c), 11 Michael BROWN; 10 Steve CROSBIE, 9 Angus LLOYD; 1 Ivan SOROKA, 2 Dylan DONNELLAN, 3 Ben GRIFFIN, 4 Fionn GILBERT, 5 Mick KEARNEY, 6 Alex SOROKA, 7 JJ O’DEA, 8 Tony RYAN.

Replacements: 16 Cathal O’FLYNN, 17 Darragh BOLGER, 18 Ed KELLY, 19 Ben MURPHY, 20 Conor KELLY, 21 Cian O’DONOGHUE, 22 JP PHELAN, 23 Brian DEENY.

TERENURE COLLEGE RFC: 15 Adam LAGRUE, 14 Stephen O’NEILL, 13 Colm DE BUITLÉAR, 12 Caolan DOOLEY, 11 Craig ADAMS; 10 Callum SMITH, 9 Alan BENNIE; 1 Marcus HANAN, 2 Levi VAUGHAN, 3 Adam TUITE, 4 Harrison BREWER (c), 5 Michael MELIA, 6 Adam MELIA, 7 Luke CLOHESSY, 8 Jordan COGHLAN.

Replacements: 16 Robbie SMYTH, 17 Campbell CLASSON, 18 Andrew KEATING, 19 Matthew CAFFREY, 20 Conall BOOMER, 21 Conor MCKEON, 22 Cathal MARSH, 23 Henry MCERLEAN.

#1 Ivan Soroka

Age: 28

Height: 180cm

Weight: 110kg

Home Town: Kyiv, Ukraine

Secondary School: Belvedere College SJ

Previous Club(s):UCD RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Development, ‘A’, Ireland Club XV

Professional Experience: Connacht Rugby (Last Appearance: April 2017)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19

One volunteer he has been helped by: Paul Gorman – “Helped my S&C training hugely”

#2 Dylan Donnellan

Age: 28

Height: 180cm

Weight: 103kg

Home Town: Salthill Knocknacarra, Galway

Secondary School: Clongowes

Previous Club(s):Galway Corinthians

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade

Professional Experience: Biarritz Olympique, Yorkshire Carnegie

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19

One volunteer he has been helped by: Jim Barden – “Always in the club doing any job that needs to be done.”

#3 Ben Griffin

Age: 21

Height: 188cm

Weight: 127kg

Home Town: Dromcondra, Dublin

Secondary School: Castleknock college

Previous Club(s): Coolmine RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster ‘A’

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19

One volunteer he has been helped by: Michael McDonough – “Youth coach who made me fall in love with the game and brought out the best in me as a youth player.”

#4 Fionn Gilbert

Age: 22

Height: 200cm

Weight: 120kg

Home Town: Marino, Dublin

Secondary School: Mount Temple Comprehensive

Previous Club(s): N/A

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 18

One volunteer he has been helped by: Gary Gilbert – “Father and coach from minis up to youths”

#5 Michael Kearney

Age: 32

Height: 197cm

Weight: 114kg

Home Town: Clontarf, Dublin

Secondary School: Mount Temple Comprehensive

Previous Club(s): N/A

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Emerging Ireland

Professional Experience: Connacht, Leinster, Zebre, Ulster (Last Appearance: March 2022)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 17

One volunteer he has been helped by: Stephen Maher – “Gave me good advice from a young age.”

#6 Alex Soroka

Age: 22

Height: 195

Weight: 110kg

Home Town: Dublin

Secondary School: Belvedere College SJ

Previous Club(s): N/A

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade.

Professional Experience: Leinster Rugby (Last Appearance: April 2023)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 3

One volunteer he has been helped by: Gary Gilbert – “Coached me for 10 years.”

#7 JJ O’Dea

Age: 25

Height: 195cm

Weight: 115kg

Home Town: Navan, Co. Meath

Secondary School: Saint Patrick’s Classical School, Navan

Previous Club(s): Navan RFC, Old Wesley RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade, Irish Universities, Ireland Club XV

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 16

One volunteer he has been helped by: Maurice Hartery

#8 Tony Ryan

Age: 31

Height: 185cm

Weight: 105kg

Home Town: Enniscorthy, Wexford

Secondary School: St Marys CBS Enniscorthy

Previous Club(s): Enniscorthy RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Leinster Junior, Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Club XV

Professional Experience: Leinster Rugby (Last Appearance: October 2015)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 19

One volunteer he has been helped by: Pat McHale – “Helped me integrate into a new club.”

#9 Angus Lloyd

Age: 30

Height: 175

Weight: 78kg

Home Town: Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

Secondary School: Blackrock College

Previous Club(s): Dublin University FC

Representative Experience: Ireland Club XV

Professional Experience: Connacht, Munster, Ulster (Last Appearance: November 2019)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 18

One volunteer he has been helped by: Andy Wood – “Can speak to him about anything.”

#10 Steve Crosbie

Age: 30

Height: 186cm

Weight: 97kg

Home Town: Kinsale, Cork.

Secondary School: St. Gerard’s

Previous Club(s): Old Belvedere

Representative Experience: Ireland Age-Grade

Professional Experience: Leinster, Whanganui, Munster, Connacht (Last Appearance: December 2017)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 7

One volunteer he has been helped by: Valentine Tauimiti – “He was the main reason why I came to Clontarf after speaking to him about the parish mentality within the club.”

#11 Michael Brown

Age: 30

Height: 188cm

Weight: 101kg

Home Town: Sallins, Kildare

Secondary School: Newbridge College

Previous Club(s): Naas RFC, Newbridge College, Barnhall RFC, Boroughmuir RFC, Hammarby RFC, Clontarf RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland CLub XV

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 2

One volunteer he has been helped by: Mick Quinn – “Mick is a good positive man to have around the dressing room to have a chat and a laugh with before any game. Always calmed the nerves.”

#12 Matt D’Arcy (Captain)

Age: 32

Height: 196cm

Weight: 96kg

Home Town: Clontarf, Dublin.

Secondary School: Belvedere College SJ

Previous Club(s): N/A

Representative Experience: Ireland Club XV

Professional Experience: Munster Rugby

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 16

One volunteer he has been helped by: Mick Quinn – “Senior team kit man. All round gent – showed me what it meant to be a club man.”

#13 Hugh Cooney

Age: 19

Height: 182cm

Weight: 92kg

Home Town: Blackrock, Dublin

Secondary School: Blackrock College

Previous Club(s): Blackrock College RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age Grade, Leinster ‘A’

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 7

One volunteer he has been helped by: Paul Gorman – “Helped me to join the club.”

#14 Aitzol Arenzana King

Age: 20

Height: 190cm

Weight: 97kg

Home Town: Gormanston, Meath

Secondary School:

Previous Club(s): Balbriggan RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Leinster ‘A’, Ireland Age-Grade

Professional Experience: Leinster Rugby (Last Appearance: January 2023)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 7

One volunteer he has been helped by: Andy Wood – “Great mentor and coach.”

#15 Tadhg Bird

Age: 23

Height: 177cm

Weight: 86kg

Home Town: Boardsmill, Meath

Secondary School: Cistercian College Roscrea

Previous Club(s): Navan RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 15

One volunteer he has been helped by: Paul Gorman

#16 Cathal O’Flynn

Age: 32

Height: 155cm

Weight: 90kg

Home Town: Clontarf, Dublin

Secondary School: Belvedere College SJ

Previous Club(s): Old Belvedere

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 6

One volunteer he has been helped by: Mick Doyle – “Mini Rugby coach from U8.”

#17 Darragh Bolger

Age: 23

Height: 186cm

Weight: 115kg

Home Town: Dublin

Secondary School: Portmarnock Community School

Previous Club(s): N/A

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 13

One volunteer he has been helped by: Brendan Fanning

#18 Ed Kelly

Age: 32

Height: 198cm

Weight: 115kg

Home Town: Cashel, Tipperary

Secondary School: Rockwell College

Previous Club(s): Cashel RFC, UL Bohemian RFC

Representative Experience: Munster Age-Grade, Munster ‘A’, Ireland Club XV

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 16

One volunteer he has been helped by: Pat McHale – “Support when injured in my first year here.”

#19 Ben Murphy

Age: 22

Height: 175cm

Weight: 80kg

Home Town: Bray, Wicklow

Secondary School: Pres Bray

Previous Club(s): Old Wesley

Provincial/Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade

Professional Experience: Leinster (Last Appearance: April 2023)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 9

One volunteer he has been helped by: Richie Murphy

#20 Conor Kelly

Age: 24

Height: 180cm

Weight: 88kg

Home Town: Portlaoise, Laois

Secondary School: Cistercian College Roscrea

Previous Club(s): Portlaoise RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 16

One volunteer he has been helped by: Mick Quinn

#21 Cian O’Donoghue

Age: 27

Height: 185cm

Weight: 105kg

Home Town: Castleknock, Dublin

Secondary School: Clongowes

Previous Club(s): Coolmine RFC

Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 15

One volunteer he has been helped by: Paul Gorman

#22 JP Phelan

Age: 28

Height: 188cm

Weight: 105kg

Home Town: Straffan, Kildare

Secondary School: Newbridge College

Previous Club(s): Naas RFC, UCD RFC, Garryowen FC

Provincial/Representative Experience: Leinster Age-Grade, Ireland Age-Grade, Munster ‘A’

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 11

One volunteer he has been helped by: Sam O’Byrne

#23 Brian Deeny

Age: 23

Height: 199cm

Weight: 116cm

Home Town: Wexford Town

Secondary School: St. Peter’s College Wexford

Previous Club(s): Wexford Wanderers

Representative Experience: Ireland Age-Grade, Emerging Ireland

Professional Experience: Leinster Rugby (Last Appearance: April 2023)

Energia AIL Appearances 22/23: 2

One volunteer he has been helped by: Andy Wood – “He helped me massively in my development as a rugby player and a person.”

Energia All-Ireland League Appearances are where a player has appeared on a team-sheet in the 2022/23 season.