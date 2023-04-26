O’Sullivan Stepping Down From Buccaneers Role

Buccaneers Rugby Football Club regret to announce that their senior men’s head coach Eddie O’Sullivan is stepping down with immediate effect.

The former Ireland supremo is moving on to pursue a new career opportunity. Buccaneers have thanked him sincerely for ‘an excellent season’ at the midlanders’ helm.

The Pirates had earned promotion from Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Division 2A via the play-offs before O’Sullivan came on board for the current 2022/23 campaign.

He helped them to consolidate their position in Division 1B this term, narrowly missing out on a play-off berth with a fifth place finish.

Under O’Sullivan this season Buccs also won a Connacht Senior League and Cup double, securing their first league title since 2018/19 and retaining the cup by beating Sligo 15-8 at the Sportsground earlier this month.

Buccaneers concluded today’s statement by ‘wishing Eddie all the best with his new business and into the future’. They will now commence the process to appoint his successor.