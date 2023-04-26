O’Connell To Coach Sunday’s Well Next Season

Sunday’s Well Rugby Football Club are delighted to announce that former Sunday’s Well and Ireland international player Ken O’Connell will be on board as head coach for next season.

Another former Sunday’s Well coach, Keith Murphy, will also be joining as the club’s new director of rugby. The ‘Well were relegated from the Energia All-Ireland League this month, having finished bottom of Division 2C.

O’Connell is a man who is stepped in the traditions of the ‘Well and will also bring a vast wealth of experience with him.

The former flanker was a formidable player for club, province and country. He most famously led the ‘Well to their historic Munster Senior Cup victory and promotion to the league’s top flight in 1994.

While no doubt disappointed to be in the Munster Junior League next season, O’Connell, like many in the club, will be eager to embrace the challenge that it will bring.

A man who is keen to bring immense passion and determination to the table, he will be equally focused on the vital details needed to achieve success on the pitch.

The 54-year-old Cork native has previously coached with the club and has had a variety of roles in the Munster set-up. He coached the successful Munster ‘A’ team that won the British & Irish Cup in 2012.

He has been heavily involved in the Munster Academy and the development of players and coaches through his tenure at the province. He was part of the UCC coaching ticket this season, for the club’s 150th anniversary year.

Like O’Connell, Murphy brings a vast wealth of experience to the director of rugby role. He was involved in the Munster set-up as a Coach and Player Development Manager, while also having been part of the Ireland Women’s coaching group previously.

A statement from Sunday’s Well RFC concluded: “Everyone in the club wishes Ken and Keith all the best for next season in what should be an exciting new chapter in the club’s history, as all at the ‘Well look to bring the club back to where it feels it belongs. Away the ‘Well!”