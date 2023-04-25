Schools All Set For 2023 IRFU X Rugby 7s National Finals
16 teams from 13 schools across 10 counties are looking forward to the 2023 IRFU Senior & Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals on April 26th.
St. Mary’s College RFC in Dublin will host the one-day event with each team playing 3 x 14 minute games in the hope of reaching a Cup or Bowl final.
Both the Senior and Junior Competitions feature two schools from each province, all qualifying from regional events.
X Rugby 7s is a seven-a-side format of the game played cross-pitch. It’s popularity within Irish Rugby continues to grow as a way of attracting new players into the sport.
It offers all the fun and core skills of rugby union without the need for 30 players or a full-size pitch.
It was also recently announced as a format of choice for Community Games Clubs, Counties and Provinces in a new partnership with Irish Rugby.
April 26th 2023
IRFU Senior & Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals
St. Mary’s College RFC, Templeville Road, Dublin 6W.
2023 IRFU Senior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals:
Eligibility: (DOB 01/01/2004 – 30/06/2007)
Senior Girls Group A:
- Convent of Mercy Roscommon (Connacht)
- Ardgillan College (Leinster)
- Anne’s Community College Killaloe (Munster)
- Royal School Armagh (Ulster)
Senior Girls Group B:
- Mercy College Sligo (Connacht)
- Loreto Secondary School Wexford (Leinster)
- Sacred Heart Secondary School Clonakilty (Munster)
- Enniskillen Royal Grammar School (Ulster)
FIXTURES:
Senior Group A Round Robin:
11:40 – Convent of Mercy Roscommon v Ardgillan College , Pitch 1
11:40 – St. Anne’s Community College v Royal School Armagh, Pitch 2
12:40 – Royal School Armagh v Ardgillan College, Pitch 1
12:40 – Convent of Mercy Roscommon v St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe, Pitch 2
13:40 – St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe v Ardgillan College, Pitch 1
13:40 – Convent of Mercy Roscommon v Royal School Armagh, Pitch 2
Senior Group B Round Robin:
12:00 – Mercy College Sligo v Loreto Secondary School Wexford, Pitch 1
12:00 – Sacred Heart Clonakilty v Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Pitch 2
13:00 – Sacred Heart Clonakilty v Mercy College Sligo, Pitch 1
13:00 – Loreto Secondary School Wexford v Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Pitch 2
14:00 – Enniskillen Royal Grammar School v Mercy College Sligo, Pitch 1
14:00 – Loreto Secondary School Wexford v Sacred Heart Clonakilty, Pitch 2
15:00 IRFU Senior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Cup Final, Pitch 1
15:00 IRFU Senior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Plate Final, Pitch 2
All fixtures subject to change.
IRFU Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals:
Eligibility: Ages 14 – 15 (DOB 01/01/2004 – 30/06/2007)
Junior Girls Group A:
- Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar (Connacht)
- Wilson’s Hospital School (Leinster)
- Anne’s Community College Killaloe (Munster)
- Royal School Armagh (Ulster)
Junior Girls Group B:
- Clifden Community School (Connacht)
- Presentation Secondary School Wexford (Leinster)
- Sacred Heart Clonakilty (Munster)
- Devenish College Enniskillen (Ulster)
FIXTURES:
Junior Girls Group A Round-Robin:
11:40 – Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar v Wilson’s Hospital School, Pitch 3
11:40 – St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe v Royal School Armagh, Pitch 4
12:40 – Wilson’s Hospital School v St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe, Pitch 3
12:40 – Royal School Armagh v Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar, Pitch 4
13:40 – Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar v St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe, Pitch 3
13:40 – Royal School Armagh v Wilson’s Hospital School, Pitch 4
Junior Girls Group B Round-Robin:
12:00 – Clifden Community School v Presentation Secondary School Wexford, Pitch 3
12:00 – Sacred Heart Clonakilty v Devenish College Enniskillen, Pitch 4
13:00 – Presentation Secondary School Wexford v Sacred Heart Clonakilty, Pitch 3
13:00 – Clifden Community School v Devenish College Enniskillen, Pitch 4
14:00 – Sacred Heart Clonakilty v Clifden Community School, Pitch 3
14:00 – Devenish College Enniskillen v Presentation Secondary School Wexford, Pitch 4
14:40 IRFU Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Cup Final, Pitch 3
14:40 IRFU Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Plate Final, Pitch 4
All fixtures subject to change.
IRFU X Rugby 7s – What are the key game play features of the National Finals?
Games are 7-a-side. Squads are made up of 14 players in total and up to 12 players can be used in a single game. Subs are rolling.
Games are 14 minutes in total ( 7 minutes per half)
It’s 3 v 3 in the set piece, but scrums are uncontested and there is no lifting permitted in the line-out. All penalties are tapped with defence back 5m.
Tries are not converted and to restart the game, the team who has conceded a try restarts from half-way with a tap-and-pass.
Juniors play cross pitch (70m x 50m) with the 5m lines acting as the try line and the touch line as the dead-ball line. There’s also a 7m safety zone between pitches.
Seniors play full pitch (60m x 100m) using the standard try line, but the sideline is the 5m line.
If teams are level at the final whistle in the final, 5 minutes of extra time will be played. At the end of 5 mins, if teams are still level, the team who scored the first try in the game will be declared the winner.
If no team has scored in the match, then a further 5 mins of extra time will be played where Golden Try rule applies.
Previous Winners:
2022 IRFU Senior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals:
Senior Cup Winners: East Glendalough
Senior Cup Runners-Up: Mount St. Michaels
Senior Plate Winners: Sacred Heart Westport
Senior Plate Runners Up: Coláiste Íosgáin
2022 IRFU Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals:
Junior Cup Winners: Dominican College Wicklow
Junior Cup Runners-Up: Wilson’s Hospital School
Junior Plate Winners: Enniskillen Royal Grammar
Junior Plate Runners Up: Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar