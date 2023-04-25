Schools All Set For 2023 IRFU X Rugby 7s National Finals

16 teams from 13 schools across 10 counties are looking forward to the 2023 IRFU Senior & Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals on April 26 th .

St. Mary’s College RFC in Dublin will host the one-day event with each team playing 3 x 14 minute games in the hope of reaching a Cup or Bowl final.

Both the Senior and Junior Competitions feature two schools from each province, all qualifying from regional events.

X Rugby 7s is a seven-a-side format of the game played cross-pitch. It’s popularity within Irish Rugby continues to grow as a way of attracting new players into the sport.

It offers all the fun and core skills of rugby union without the need for 30 players or a full-size pitch.

It was also recently announced as a format of choice for Community Games Clubs, Counties and Provinces in a new partnership with Irish Rugby.

April 26th 2023

IRFU Senior & Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals

St. Mary’s College RFC, Templeville Road, Dublin 6W.

2023 IRFU Senior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals:

Eligibility: (DOB 01/01/2004 – 30/06/2007)

Senior Girls Group A:

Convent of Mercy Roscommon (Connacht)

Ardgillan College (Leinster)

Anne’s Community College Killaloe (Munster)

Royal School Armagh (Ulster)

Senior Girls Group B:

Mercy College Sligo (Connacht)

Loreto Secondary School Wexford (Leinster)

Sacred Heart Secondary School Clonakilty (Munster)

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School (Ulster)

FIXTURES:

Senior Group A Round Robin:

11:40 – Convent of Mercy Roscommon v Ardgillan College , Pitch 1

11:40 – St. Anne’s Community College v Royal School Armagh, Pitch 2

12:40 – Royal School Armagh v Ardgillan College, Pitch 1

12:40 – Convent of Mercy Roscommon v St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe, Pitch 2

13:40 – St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe v Ardgillan College, Pitch 1

13:40 – Convent of Mercy Roscommon v Royal School Armagh, Pitch 2

Senior Group B Round Robin:

12:00 – Mercy College Sligo v Loreto Secondary School Wexford, Pitch 1

12:00 – Sacred Heart Clonakilty v Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Pitch 2

13:00 – Sacred Heart Clonakilty v Mercy College Sligo, Pitch 1

13:00 – Loreto Secondary School Wexford v Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Pitch 2

14:00 – Enniskillen Royal Grammar School v Mercy College Sligo, Pitch 1

14:00 – Loreto Secondary School Wexford v Sacred Heart Clonakilty, Pitch 2

15:00 IRFU Senior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Cup Final, Pitch 1

15:00 IRFU Senior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Plate Final, Pitch 2

All fixtures subject to change.

IRFU Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals:

Eligibility: Ages 14 – 15 (DOB 01/01/2004 – 30/06/2007)

Junior Girls Group A:

Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar (Connacht)

Wilson’s Hospital School (Leinster)

Anne’s Community College Killaloe (Munster)

Royal School Armagh (Ulster)

Junior Girls Group B:

Clifden Community School (Connacht)

Presentation Secondary School Wexford (Leinster)

Sacred Heart Clonakilty (Munster)

Devenish College Enniskillen (Ulster)

FIXTURES:

Junior Girls Group A Round-Robin:

11:40 – Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar v Wilson’s Hospital School, Pitch 3

11:40 – St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe v Royal School Armagh, Pitch 4

12:40 – Wilson’s Hospital School v St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe, Pitch 3

12:40 – Royal School Armagh v Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar, Pitch 4

13:40 – Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar v St. Anne’s Community College Killaloe, Pitch 3

13:40 – Royal School Armagh v Wilson’s Hospital School, Pitch 4

Junior Girls Group B Round-Robin:

12:00 – Clifden Community School v Presentation Secondary School Wexford, Pitch 3

12:00 – Sacred Heart Clonakilty v Devenish College Enniskillen, Pitch 4

13:00 – Presentation Secondary School Wexford v Sacred Heart Clonakilty, Pitch 3

13:00 – Clifden Community School v Devenish College Enniskillen, Pitch 4

14:00 – Sacred Heart Clonakilty v Clifden Community School, Pitch 3

14:00 – Devenish College Enniskillen v Presentation Secondary School Wexford, Pitch 4

14:40 IRFU Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Cup Final, Pitch 3

14:40 IRFU Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Plate Final, Pitch 4

IRFU X Rugby 7s – What are the key game play features of the National Finals?

Games are 7-a-side. Squads are made up of 14 players in total and up to 12 players can be used in a single game. Subs are rolling.

Games are 14 minutes in total ( 7 minutes per half)

It’s 3 v 3 in the set piece, but scrums are uncontested and there is no lifting permitted in the line-out. All penalties are tapped with defence back 5m.

Tries are not converted and to restart the game, the team who has conceded a try restarts from half-way with a tap-and-pass.

Juniors play cross pitch (70m x 50m) with the 5m lines acting as the try line and the touch line as the dead-ball line. There’s also a 7m safety zone between pitches.

Seniors play full pitch (60m x 100m) using the standard try line, but the sideline is the 5m line.

If teams are level at the final whistle in the final, 5 minutes of extra time will be played. At the end of 5 mins, if teams are still level, the team who scored the first try in the game will be declared the winner.

If no team has scored in the match, then a further 5 mins of extra time will be played where Golden Try rule applies.

Previous Winners:

2022 IRFU Senior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals:

Senior Cup Winners: East Glendalough

Senior Cup Runners-Up: Mount St. Michaels

Senior Plate Winners: Sacred Heart Westport

Senior Plate Runners Up: Coláiste Íosgáin

2022 IRFU Junior Girls Schools X Rugby 7s National Finals:

Junior Cup Winners: Dominican College Wicklow

Junior Cup Runners-Up: Wilson’s Hospital School

Junior Plate Winners: Enniskillen Royal Grammar

Junior Plate Runners Up: Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar