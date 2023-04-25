Tottenham Hotspur Stadium To Host 2024 EPCR Finals

With a capacity of 62,850, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the largest club football ground in the English capital and offers world-class facilities for fans, teams, broadcasters and media.

The London 2024 EPCR finals weekend will take place on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25.

Major rugby fixtures have been previously staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including two Saracens Gallagher Premiership ties, as well as a Barbarian FC v All Blacks XV match.

The 2024 EPCR Finals, widely regarded as the pinnacle of the elite international club game, will be the biggest rugby event at the iconic venue to date.

The multi-purpose venue, which was opened in April 2019, has already become a prime destination for a wide range of major events.

EPCR Chairman Dominic McKay commented: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that our 2024 finals weekend will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It is quite simply one of the most exciting venues in the world and an incredibly appropriate stage for next year’s showpiece finals. We know clubs, fans, broadcasters, partners and all involved will thoroughly enjoy the world-class experience.”

He added: “The EPCR finals weekend is a huge event in the rugby calendar. Over 110,000 people attended the matches in Marseille last season and following strong advance ticket sales, we are looking forward to another big attendance next month at the Dublin finals at the Aviva Stadium.

“EPCR has a proud history of taking its finals weekend to new cities and arenas – with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the latest in a list of cutting-edge venues. It is a sensational stadium with a burgeoning history of hosting rugby matches.”

Todd Kline, Chief Commercial Officer at Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing more and more world-class sporting events to N17, enhancing the club’s ability to continue to invest in our football activities.

“With thousands set to descend on our neighbourhood from all over Europe and beyond for the EPCR finals weekend in 2024, this also represents another huge moment for the area of Tottenham, delivering a further boost to our local economy.”

Ticketing information for the finals will be available soon, and fans signed up to EPCR’s newsletter will be given access to a priority window to secure exclusive best-seat-in-the-house tickets.

EPCR recently announced the bidding process for the 2025 and 2026 finals weekends, with iconic cities across Europe and beyond expected to express an interest in hosting the high-profile matches.

With the ‘Road to Dublin’ nearly at its end, the Heineken Champions Cup returns to the Aviva Stadium this Saturday as Leinster, last season’s beaten finalists, face five-time winners Toulouse in what promises to be a classic semi-final.

The EPCR 2023 finals weekend takes place on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20. Big attendances are expected for what is set to be a thrilling celebration of the very best of elite club rugby.