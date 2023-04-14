Ireland U-18 Women’s Team Announced For Festival Finale

The Ireland Under-18 Women’s team (supported by PwC) has been confirmed for their final game of the 2023 U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival, which is a full 70-minute fixture against Wales.

The squad have performed impressively across the Festival at Wellington College, playing four 35-minute matches to date. They have scored 11 tries, including two each from forwards Beth Buttimer and Lily Morris.

The Ireland Under-18s lost their opening fixture 24-15 to France, the standard bearers at this level, and recorded a 10-0 win over Italy in their second game, mark their first ever U-18 Six Nations Festival victory.

They started the second day off with an impressive 31-5 defeat of Scotland before losing out 14-5 to England despite dominating long spells of that match.

Ireland’s final outing of the U-18 Six Nations Festival takes place on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm). All three games from the final day of the Festival will be streamed live by Six Nations with the Ireland U-18 Women’s clash with Wales available here on IrishRugby.ie.

Tomorrow’s Ireland team, which is coached by former Ireland international Larissa Muldoon and Ulster’s Neill Allcorn, will be captained by Bantry Bay back rower Saskia Wycherley.

Robyn O’Connor, Molly Boote, Buttimer, Sarah McCormick, Orla Wafer and Katie Corrigan were all involved in last year’s squad that played Wales in Ireland’s first ever full U-18 Women’s international.

Unfortunately Lily Brady, Caitriona Finn, Beibhinn Gleeson and Roisin Maher were unavailable for selection for this weekend’s rematch with Wales due to injury.

IRELAND UNDER-18 WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v Wales Under-18s, 2023 Under-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival, Wellington College, Berkshire, Saturday, April 15, kick-off 2.15pm):

15. Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

14. Emma Brogan (Navan RFC/Leinster)

13. Molly Boote (Connemara RFC/Connacht)

12. Lucia Linn (Loughborough University/IQ Rugby/Munster)

11. Emily Foley (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

10. Abby Healy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

9. Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

1. Grainne Burke (Ennis RFC/Munster)

2. Kelly Burke (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

3. Lily Morris (Killarney RFC/Munster)

4. Alma Obehi Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC/Leinster)

5. Sarah McCormick (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

6. Orla Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

7. Saskia Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC/Munster) (capt)

8. Beth Buttimer (Fethard RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Ellen O’Toole (Westport RFC/Connacht)

17. Poppy Garvey (Sligo RFC/Connacht)

18. Ruby Starrett (Larne RFC/Ulster)

19. Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

20. Niamh Murphy (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

21. Lyndsey Clarke (Ennis RFC/Munster)

22. Katie Corrigan (Tullow RFC/Leinster)

23. May Goulding (Hartpury College/IQ Rugby)

24. Hannah Clarke (Oughterard/Tuam RFC/Connacht)