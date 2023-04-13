IRFU Issue Invite To Open Engagements On Potential Law-Trial

An invite to a series of open engagements is now being issued as part this process.

Registration is open for next week’s series and players, coaches, club officials and teachers are invited to attend as follows.

Monday April 17th, 13:00 – 13:40

Adult Rugby (Junior & Senior Clubs): IRFU Open Engagement For Lowering The Tackle Height

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/Club-Open-Engagement

Monday April 17th, 18:00 – 18:40

Match Officials: IRFU Open Engagement For Lowering The Tackle Height

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/Ref-Open-Engagement

Tuesday April 18th, 18:00 – 18:40

Age Grade (Clubs & Schools): IRFU Open Engagement For Lowering The Tackle Height

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/Age-Grade-Open-Engagement

As advised in the save the date issued to school principals and club honorary secretaries last week, all events will take place online and videos of meetings will be published.

Each session will include a scenario for an Irish Rugby law-trial to lower tackle height based on feedback gathered from the consultation process to date. Additional feedback will be welcomed as part of these open engagements.

A finalised position will not be reached until the Evaluation & Recommendation phase of the process, as indicated in March.

If someone cannot attend the session most appropriate to them, they are welcome to attend another session. The topics covered will be broadly the same across all sessions, but elements of feedback and discussion may be more unique to each stakeholder group.

To help stakeholders prepare for the open engagement series, the IRFU Rugby Development Department have prepared a document outline a proposed law-trial scenario document.

Click Here To Download Proposed Law-Trial Scenario