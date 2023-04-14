Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Final 2023 Fixed For Templeville Road

St. Mary’s College RFC’s home ground on Templeville Road has been confirmed as the venue for the 2023 Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Final between Railway Union and UL Bohemian.

The game is fixed for Sunday April 23rd with a 2:30pm kick-off.

Railway and UL Bohs will contest the final as they finished first and second in the round-robin of the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup series. The full trophy fixtures are as follows:

Sunday April 23rd 2023

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Final:

Railway Union v UL Bohemian, St. Mary’s College RFC, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Plate Final:

Galwegians v Blackrock College, Crowley Park, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Shield Final:

Wicklow v Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane, 2:30pm