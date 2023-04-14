Permutations: Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Round 18

Final placings in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions will be confirmed in this weekend’s Round 18 as promotion/relegation status looms large for a host of clubs.

The 10th placed finisher in each division is automatically relegated while the ninth placed team in each division will end up in a promotion/relegation playoff semi-final.

City Of Armagh (Men’s Division 1B), Greystones (Men’s Division 2B) and Instonians (Men’s Division 2C) are already confirmed as divisional champions while Queen’s University (1st) and Blackrock College (2nd) are still vying for silverware in Men’s Division 2A.

There are still teams fighting for top-four finishes and a place in the promotion/relegation playoff semi-finals – it will come down to fine margins.

The following (in order) will separate teams who finish level on points in the table:

League Points

Points Difference +/-

Number Of Wins

Number Of Draws

Number Of Tries Scored

Head-To-Head Between Two (or more) Clubs Based On League Points Earned

Play-Off

Click Here To View The Energia AIL Men’s Division Regulations In Full For 2022/23

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A:

3 teams will be fighting to guarantee their safety in Men’s Division 1A teams while the order of the semi-finalists can still change.

As it stands, Clontarf (1st) will host Young Munster (4th) in a Men’s Division 1A semi-final on Saturday April 22nd. Young Munster can only finish fourth while Clontarf need at least 1pt from their game against UCD to stay top.

The other semi-final on April 22nd as it stands would be Terenure College (2nd) at home to Cork Constitution (3rd). Cork Con could move into second and stay at home for their semi-final with a win at Young Munster, but only if ‘Nure fail to get a result against Shannon.

It’s a must-win game for 9th placed Shannon if they want to move out of the relegation play-off position. If they manage it, then Dublin University and UCD would need results against relegated Garryowen and Clontarf respectively. Ballynahinch (5th) round out their campaign against Lansdowne (6th).

Saturday April 15th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A:

Ballynahinch (5th) v Lansdowne (6th), Ballymacarn Park, 14.30;

Clontarf (1st) v UCD (8th), Castle Avenue, 14.30;

Dublin University (7th) v Garryowen (10th), College Park, 14.30;

Terenure College (2nd) v Shannon (9th), Lakelands Park, 14.30;

Young Munster (4th) v Cork Constitution (3rd), Tom Clifford Park, 14.30;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B:

City Of Armagh (1st) are already looking to Division 1A rugby next season and will lift the Division 1B trophy regardless of their result away to Buccaneers (4th).

Only a win ensures Buccs hang on to a play-off spot. Old Wesley (5th) are two points back and away to a safe Naas (7th). St. Mary’s College (6th) face Old Belvedere (2nd) who are keen to hang onto home advantage for the play-offs.

It’s high-stakes stuff at the Mardyke – Malone (10th) need a win to have any chance of a great escape while a win for UCC (8th) will ensure they avoid back-to-back relegations.

Banbridge (9th) are caught between a rock and a hard place, given they can overtake UCC but also still be caught by Malone. Home advantage at Rifle Park will be vital against promotion chasing Highfield (3rd).

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B:

Banbridge (9th) v Highfield (3rd), Rifle Park, 14.30;

Buccaneers (4th) v City of Armagh (1st), Dubarry Park, 14.30;

Naas (7th) v Old Wesley (5th), Forenaughts, 14.30;

St Mary’s College (6th) v Old Belvedere (2nd), Templeville Road, 14.30;

UCC (8th) v Malone (10th), The Mardyke, 14.30;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A:

The top four teams have already earned their shot at promotion, while the order of their final placings is still to be confirmed. The relegation fate of Dolphin (10th) and relegation playoff status of UL Bohemian (9th) are already sealed.

Dolphin host Queen’s University (1st) who will be desperate to avoid any final round drama and ensure automatic promotion. Blackrock College (2nd) are two points behind the leaders and away to Ballymena (7th).

MU Barnhall (4th) and Nenagh Ormond (3rd) are both guaranteed to be away from home in their promotion play-off semi-finals – they face Old Crescent (8th) and UL Bohs respectively.

Cashel (5th) host Navan (6th).

Saturday April 15th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A:

Ballymena (7th) v Blackrock College (2nd), Eaton Park, 14.30;

Cashel (5th) v Navan (6th), Spafield, 14.30;

Nenagh Ormond (3rd) v UL Bohemian (9th), New Ormond Park, 14.30;

Old Crescent (8th) v MU Barnhall (4th), Rosbrien, 14.30;

Dolphin (10th) v Queen’s University (1st), Musgrave Park, 16.00;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B:

Greystones (1st) will lift the Division 2B trophy this weekend against an Enniscorthy (10th) side hoping to avoid automatic relegation. ‘Scorthy are a point behind Galwegians (9th) who are at home to a Dungannon (3rd) side guaranteed their promotion play-off spot.

Galway Corinthians (2nd) will finish as runners-up in the table but there are four teams chasing the last promotion play-off spot.

Sligo (4th) have 43 points with Wanderers (5th), Belfast Harlequins (6th) and Rainey Old Boys (7th) all on 42 points.

Sligo host Belfast Harlequins with Wanderers away to Malahide (8th) and Rainey at home to Corinthians.

Saturday April 15th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B:

Galwegians (9th) v Dungannon (3rd), Crowley Park, 14.30;

Greystones (1st) v Enniscorthy (10th), Dr Hickey Park, 14.30;

Rainey Old Boys (7th) v Galway Corinthians (2nd), Hatrick Park, 14.30;

Sligo (4th) v Belfast Harlequins (6th), Hamilton Park, 14.30;

Wanderers (5th) v Malahide (8th), Merrion Road, 14.30;

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C:

Instonians (1st) may have already been promoted and presented with their Division 2C trophy but they’ll be aware of the chance to record a perfect season on the league table – the Belfast men will finish with 90 points from a possible 90 if they can bag four tries and a win against Tullamore.

Tullamore (2nd) still have much to play for in trying to stay ahead of Skerries (3rd) who are a point behind and at home to Ballina (7th).

Clonmel (4th) and Bruff (5th) are vying for the last promotion play-off berth.

Bangor (6th), Ballina and Omagh Academicals (8th) can all be pulled into the promotion/relegation play-off spot currently occupied by Midleton (9th).

Sundays Well (10th) are preparing for Junior Rugby for their Men’s 1st XV team in 2023/24.

Saturday April 15th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C:

Sundays Well (10th) v Bangor (6th), Musgrave Park, 13.00;

Midleton (9th) v Clonmel (4th), Towns Park, 14.30;

Omagh Academicals (8th) v Bruff (5th), Thomas Mellon Playing Fields, 14.30;

Skerries (3rd) v Ballina (7th), Holmpatrick, 14.30;

Tullamore (2nd) v Instonians (1st), Spollanstown, 14.30;

Saturday April 15th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Promotion Playoff Final:

Richmond v Clogher Valley, at Ashbourne RFC, 14.30;

Sunday April 16th 2023

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Final:

Tullamore v MU Barnhall, Shay Murtagh Park (Mullingar RFC), 2:30pm

IRFU Fraser McMullen Cup Final:

Lansdowne v Dublin University, Lakelands Park (Terenure College RFC), 4pm

April 21/22/23, 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Semi-Finals

1st Placed Men’s Division 1A Club v 4th Placed Men’s Division 1A Club

2nd Placed Men’s Division 1A Club v 3rd Placed Men’s Division 1A Club

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:

9th Placed Men’s Division 1A Club v 4th Placed Men’s Division 1B Club

2nd Placed Men’s Division 1B Club v 3rd Placed Men’s Division 1B Club

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:

9th Placed Men’s Division 1B Club v 4th Placed Men’s Division 2A Club

2nd Placed Men’s Division 2A Club v 3rd Placed Men’s Division 2A Club

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:

9th Placed Men’s Division 2A Club v 4th Placed Men’s Division 2B Club

2nd Placed Men’s Division 2B Club v 3rd Placed Men’s Division 2B Club

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final:

9th Placed Men’s Division 2B Club v 4th Placed Men’s Division 2C Club

2nd Placed Men’s Division 2C Club v 3rd Placed Men’s Division 2C Club

Sunday April 23rd 2023

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Final:

Railway Union v UL Bohemian, Venue TBC, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Plate Final:

Galwegians v Blackrock College, Crowley Park, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Shield Final:

Wicklow v Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane, 2:30pm

Saturday April 29th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

9th Placed Men’s Division 2C Team v loser of Energia All-Ireland League Promotion Playoff Final (Richmond v Clogher Valley)

Saturday May 6th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final

Play-Off Finals will take place at the home ground of the higher ranked team.

Sunday May 7th 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Final, Aviva Stadium, 3pm