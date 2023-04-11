Josh Van Der Flier Signs IRFU Extension To 2026

Josh van der Flier has signed an IRFU extension to his current Leinster contract that will see him continue his career in Ireland until at least the end of the 2025/26 season.

The 2022 World Player of the Year won his 50th international cap against England in the final round of Ireland’s 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship Grand Slam campaign.

Van der Flier made his international debut against England in the 2016 Six Nations Championship and would later that year play his part in Ireland’s first ever win over New Zealand at Soldier Field.

He played every minute of the 2023 Six Nations Championship and featured in the first game of the 2018 Grand Slam campaign before injury ruled him out of the rest of the Championship. The 29-year0old has started 19 of Ireland’s last 21 games including all three Tests of the Series win against New Zealand in the summer of 2022.

Van der Flier made his debut for Leinster against Zebre in October 2014. He has since racked up 125 appearances for his province scoring 25 tries and has won a Heineken Champions Cup (2018) and four PRO14/URC titles (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021). He was also named EPCR European Player of the Year in 2022.

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, commented: “Josh’s journey to the top of the international game has not been straightforward but his dedication, work ethic and professionalism have driven him to deliver a consistency of performance that has elevated him to World Player of the Year and a key contributor to the nation team’s success in recent seasons.”

Josh van der Flier commented: “It is a privilege to be a part of two incredible rugby environments. I am very grateful to the coaches at both Leinster and Ireland who have helped me to develop my game over the years. I appreciate that I get to go to work each day with some of my best friends, doing something that I love and I am thankful for the incredible support of my wife and family who have been with me for every step of this journey so far.”