Sevens Star McNamara Signs For Connacht

Connacht Rugby have announced the signing of Australian-born, Irish-qualified Liam McNamara for the 2023/24 season.

The back-three player is currently a member of the Ireland Sevens squad, with whom he most recently played for during the Singapore leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series over Easter weekend.

Commenting on his impending move to Connacht, McNamara said:

I’m delighted to be joining Connacht next season. I’ve loved my time in playing for the Ireland Sevens side, so to now play 15s rugby in the URC is a brilliant opportunity for me. “I know many Aussie-born players have made an impression when joining the province and I hope to make a similar impact.”

The 26-year old was previously a member of the Australian Sevens squad for three years where he was coached by current Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend.

McNamara was also previously capped for Australia Under-20s in the 15s game, and was a member of the Queensland Reds squad for the 2018/19 Super Rugby campaign.

Born in Brisbane, he qualifies for Ireland through his father who was born in Dublin.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins commented: “We have been tracking Liam’s development over recent seasons and he has made a great impression both in 15s and the Sevens game.

“He is a player who has experience across almost every position in the back-line, from the back-three to midfield and out-half, so he provides us with multiple options and helps to further build our depth for next season.

“In that regard Liam is the perfect addition to our squad and we’re excited to welcome him to Connacht Rugby.”