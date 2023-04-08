Lansdowne Bridge Six Year Gap To Tee Up Fraser McMullen Decider Against Holders DUFC

Fraser McMullen Cup Semi-Finals:

UCC 30 Dublin University 39, The Mardyke

Lansdowne 28 Clontarf 14, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch

UCC’s pushed defending champions Dublin University all the way but were edged out 39-30 in today’s Fraser McMullen Cup semi-final at the Mardyke. DUFC had their noses 19-17 in front at the midpoint before two unanswered tries had them 33-17 in front and in control.

The hosts brought the game back to 33-30 with a 20 minute purple patch that included an 80m 50:22 from the boot of Aaron Quirke before the Trinity students found a way to close out the game.

Lansdowne broke a run of three successive semi-final defeats and are back in a Fraser McMullen Cup decider for the first time since 2017 after today’s 28-14 win at home to Clontarf.

You can watch back Lansdowne’s stream of the game below.

It went score-for-score in the opening half until Lansdowne put Donough Lawlor into space from close range on the stroke of half-time. The number eight picked up his second try within five minutes of the restart and a strong defensive effort in the second half maintained Lansdowne’s advantage.

The final of the All-Ireland competition which is for U20 Men’s club will take place between Dublin University and Lansdowne on the weekend of April 14/15/16th with full fixture details to be confirmed.

LANSDOWNE 28 CLONTARF 14, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Noah Maguire, Hugo Neville, Donough Lawlor 2; Cons: Tom Bohan 4

Clontarf: Cameron Daly, David Dowse; Cons: Oran Farrell 2

HT: Lansdowne 21 Clontarf 14

LANSDOWNE: 15 Cathal Eddy, 14 Jamie Maguire, 13 Jamie MacNulty 12 Dylan O’Keeffe, 11 Hugo Neville; 10 Tom Bohan, 9 Eadbhard O’Callaghan; 1 Ore Lasisi, 2 Tom Barry (captain), 3 George Morris, 4 Luke O’Connor, 5 James Doyle, 6 Luke Callinan, 7 Noah Maguire, 8 Donough Lawlor. Replacements: 16 Tim Cotter, 17 Shaun McDonald, 18 Max Richards, 19 Oscar O’Brien, 20 Cian Moloney, 21 Tom Hodgkinson, 22 Jack Browne.

CLONTARF: 15 Oran Farrell, 14 Ronan Patterson, 13 Conor Delaney, 12 Theo Connolly, 11 Stephen Ryan; 10 Cameron Daly, 9 Sam Owens; 1 Alvin Amaniampong, 2 David Dowse, 3 Cal Marrey, 4 Colman Finlay, 5 James Peters, 6 Lucas Sherwood, 7 Luke Brady, 8 Oran Walsh. Replacements: 16 David Lambe, 17 Niall O’Neill, 18 Conor Bateman, 19 Eddie Rees, 20 Ciaran Bolger, 21 Paul Flanagan, 22 Josh Maher, 23 Conal Kervick.

UCC 30 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 39, The Mardyke

HT: UCC 17 Dublin University 19

UCC: 15 Aaron Quirke, 14 Evan Clarke, 13 Scott Sexton, 12 Tom Mccarthy, 11 David McPolin, ;10 Harry Coughlan, 9 Saul Kahn; 1 Finn Cowhig, 2 George Rasmussen, 3 Thomas Land, 4 Jamie Browne, 5 Conor Ryan, 6 Eoghan Sheehan, 7 John Coleman, 8 Mark Deane. Replacements: 16 Brian Anthony, 17 Ross McAuliffe, 19 John Cussen, 20 Tom Good, 21 Billy O’Riordan, 22 Cillian MacCoitir.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: 15 Finn O’Connor, 14 Aidan Henry, 13 Conor Gibney, 12 Hugh Goddard, 11 Davy Colbert; 10 Joe May, 9 Liam Nolan; 1 Cole Kelly, 2 Zach Baird, 3 Gerhard Zdunek, 4 Stephen Woods, 5 Max Dunne, 6 Jonathan Ross, 7 Dan Carroll, 8 David Walsh. Replacements: 16 Matthew Sherwin, 17 Matthew O’Shea, 18 Joshua Dunne, 19 Luke O’Callaghan, 21 Conor Tracey, 22 Louie Maguire.