Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Lansdowne Bridge Six Year Gap To Tee Up Fraser McMullen Decider Against Holders DUFC

News

8th April 2023 15:27

By Editor

Lansdowne Bridge Six Year Gap To Tee Up Fraser McMullen Decider Against Holders DUFC

Fraser McMullan Cup Semi-Final, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch, Dublin 8/4//2023 Lansdowne vs Clontarf Lansdowne’s Donough Lawlor celebrates his try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Saturday April 8th 2023

Fraser McMullen Cup Semi-Finals:

Related News

UCC 30 Dublin University 39, The Mardyke

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Lansdowne 28 Clontarf 14, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch

UCC’s pushed defending champions Dublin University all the way but were edged out 39-30 in today’s Fraser McMullen Cup semi-final at the Mardyke. DUFC had their noses 19-17 in front at the midpoint before two unanswered tries had them 33-17 in front and in control.

The hosts brought the game back to 33-30 with a 20 minute purple patch that included an 80m 50:22 from the boot of Aaron Quirke before the Trinity students found a way to close out the game.

Lansdowne broke a run of three successive semi-final defeats and are back in a Fraser McMullen Cup decider for the first time since 2017 after today’s 28-14 win at home to Clontarf.

You can watch back Lansdowne’s stream of the game below.

It went score-for-score in the opening half until Lansdowne put Donough Lawlor into space from close range on the stroke of half-time. The number eight picked up his second try within five minutes of the restart and a strong defensive effort in the second half maintained Lansdowne’s advantage.

The final of the All-Ireland competition which is for U20 Men’s club will take place between Dublin University and Lansdowne  on the weekend of April 14/15/16th with full fixture details to be confirmed.

LANSDOWNE 28 CLONTARF 14, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Noah Maguire, Hugo Neville, Donough Lawlor 2; Cons: Tom Bohan 4

Clontarf: Cameron Daly, David Dowse; Cons: Oran Farrell 2

HT: Lansdowne 21 Clontarf 14

LANSDOWNE: 15 Cathal Eddy, 14 Jamie Maguire, 13 Jamie MacNulty 12 Dylan O’Keeffe, 11 Hugo Neville; 10 Tom Bohan, 9 Eadbhard O’Callaghan; 1 Ore Lasisi, 2 Tom Barry (captain), 3 George Morris, 4 Luke O’Connor, 5 James Doyle, 6 Luke Callinan, 7 Noah Maguire, 8 Donough Lawlor. Replacements: 16 Tim Cotter, 17 Shaun McDonald, 18 Max Richards, 19 Oscar O’Brien, 20 Cian Moloney, 21 Tom Hodgkinson, 22 Jack Browne.

CLONTARF: 15 Oran Farrell, 14 Ronan Patterson, 13 Conor Delaney, 12 Theo Connolly, 11 Stephen Ryan; 10 Cameron Daly, 9 Sam Owens; 1 Alvin Amaniampong, 2 David Dowse, 3 Cal Marrey, 4 Colman Finlay, 5 James Peters, 6 Lucas Sherwood, 7 Luke Brady, 8 Oran Walsh. Replacements: 16 David Lambe, 17 Niall O’Neill, 18 Conor Bateman, 19 Eddie Rees, 20 Ciaran Bolger, 21 Paul Flanagan, 22 Josh Maher, 23 Conal Kervick.

Fraser McMullan Cup Semi-Final, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch, Dublin 8/4//2023
Lansdowne vs Clontarf
Clontarf’s Ronan Patterson is tackled by Tom Bohan of Lansdowne
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

UCC 30 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 39, The Mardyke

HT: UCC 17 Dublin University 19

UCC: 15 Aaron Quirke, 14 Evan Clarke, 13 Scott Sexton, 12 Tom Mccarthy, 11 David McPolin, ;10 Harry Coughlan, 9 Saul Kahn; 1 Finn Cowhig, 2 George Rasmussen, 3 Thomas Land, 4 Jamie Browne, 5 Conor Ryan, 6 Eoghan Sheehan, 7 John Coleman, 8 Mark Deane. Replacements: 16 Brian Anthony, 17 Ross McAuliffe, 19 John Cussen, 20 Tom Good, 21 Billy O’Riordan, 22 Cillian MacCoitir.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: 15 Finn O’Connor, 14 Aidan Henry, 13 Conor Gibney, 12 Hugh Goddard, 11 Davy Colbert; 10 Joe May, 9 Liam Nolan; 1 Cole Kelly, 2 Zach Baird, 3 Gerhard Zdunek, 4 Stephen Woods, 5 Max Dunne, 6 Jonathan Ross, 7 Dan Carroll, 8 David Walsh. Replacements: 16 Matthew Sherwin, 17 Matthew O’Shea, 18 Joshua Dunne, 19 Luke O’Callaghan, 21 Conor Tracey, 22 Louie Maguire.