Disappointment For Ireland 7s In Singapore

Ireland finished bottom of Pool D at the Singapore 7s on the HSBC World 7s Series losing all three games to leave them fighting for points in the 9th place playoffs.

Ireland were in 8th in the overall standings coming in to the weekend, just ten points behind South Africa in the race for automatic Olympic qualification.

Ireland failed to get on the scoreboard in the opening game and two tries for Matías Osadczuk and Luciano Gonzalez in the opening half were enough to see Argentina home 10-0.

Great Britain scored first in the second game with a try for Tom Williams converted by Kaleem Barretto to lead 7-0 at half time. Ireland hit back in the 2nd half with Liam McNamara touching down and Mark Roche adding the extras to level the game. England scored again with two minutes to go as Freddie Roddick converted his own try to make it 14 – 7.

Another Impact Player perfromance from Andrew Smith was not enough to help and GB took the win to leave Ireland winless going into the final game.

Ireland started brightly in the final Pool game against Japan with a Fergus Jemphrey try converted by Hugo Lennox to hold a 7-0 lead at half time. Japan hit back with two tries in the second half from Moeki Fukushi and Yoshihiro Noguchi. Taiga Ishida added the conversion to give Japan the win and leave Ireland facing into Day 2 in the lower half of the playoffs.

Ireland will face South Africa in the 9th Place Quarter Final at 4:56 am Irish time on Sunday morning. The winner of that game will face either Samoa or Uruguay.