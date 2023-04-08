Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Series: Round 9 Results Round-Up

The line-up for the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Finals have been confirmed after today’s final round of games in the round-robin phase.

Railway Union and UL Bohemian will contest the 2022/23 Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Final on Sunday April 23rd. Neither side were in action today but had already been confirmed as 1st and 2nd in the table. Railway Union top the standings with maximum points from 8 games.

Galwegians finished 3rd and will have home advantage in the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Plate Final after today’s 83-7 win at Ballincollig. They’ll host Blackrock College whose 36-5 win at home to Wicklow saw them keep hold of fourth.

Wicklow still have a shot at more Energia All-Ireland honours this season – the conference champs will host Old Belvedere in the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Shield Final.

Cooke are confirmed seventh in the table – an improvement of two places from their 2022/23 Energia AIL campaign while Suttonians finished out with a 17-15 win against the Belfast women to finish eighth. Ballincollig finish ninth.

The six trophy finalists are now back in action on Saturday April 23rd.

Sunday April 23rd 2023

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Final:

Railway Union v UL Bohemian, Venue TBC, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Plate Final:

Galwegians v Blackrock College, Crowley Park, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Shield Final:

Wicklow v Old Belvedere, Ashtown Lane, 2:30pm

Saturday April 8th 2023

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Cup Series Round 9

BALLINCOLLIG 7 GALWEGIANS 83, Tanner Park

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 36 WICKLOW 5, Stradbrook

SUTTONIANS 17 COOKE 15, Station Road

UL BOHEMIAN 28 OLD BELVEDERE 0*

*Old Belvedere conceded the game and as per regulation 10.4 are deducted 5 points in the table. As per regulation 10.6, a scoreline of 28-0 is applied and UL Bohemian are awarded 5 points.

Scorers: Ballincollig:Try: Roisin Ormond; Con:: Denise Redmond.

Galwegians: Scorers: Tries: Mairead Coyne (3), Orla Dixon (3), Maria Gorham, Sarah O’Connor (2), Grace Brown Moran, Gemma Faulkner, Ursula Sammon; Cons: Nicole Fowley (9).

HT: Ballincollig 42 Galwegians 0

BALLINCOLLIG: 15. Aoife Buckley, 14. Anna Perryman, 13. Michelle Stafford, 12. Gillian Coombes, 11. Ellen O’Keefe, 10. Mona Fehily, 9. Sarah Coakley; 1. Orla Rea, 2. Tiare Siguenza, 3. Clare Coombes, 4. Tamsin Richards, 5. Eimear Perryman, 6. Lauraleigh Baker, 7. Kira Fitzgerald, 8. Roisin Ormond. Replacements: 16. Olivia Hay Mulvihill, 18. Sarah O’Donovan, 19. Caolinn Healy, 20. Denise Redmond, 21. Grace Buckley, 22. Christine Arthurs, 23. Denise Redmond

GALWEGIANS: 15. Sarah O’Connor, 14. Ursula Sammon, 13. Mairéad Coyne, 12. Orla Dixon, 11. Laoise McGonagle; 10. Nicole Fowley, 9. Olivia Haverty; 1. Jessica Loftus, 2. Nolwenn Dubois, 3. Ellen Connolly, 4. Dearbhla Canty, 5. Orla Fenton, 6. Niamh O’Grady, 7. Grace Browne Moran, 8. Fiona Scally. Replacements: 16. Ruby Lynch, 17. Hannah Coen, 18. Mollie Starr, 19. Maelle Jouve, 20. Maria Gorham, 21. Gemma Faulkner.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 36 WICKLOW 5, Stradbrook

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Shannon Heapes, Eimear Corri, Alanna Fitzpatrick, Maeve Liston, Aoife Moore, Abby Moyles; Cons: Abby Moyles (3).

Wicklow: Try: Sarah Gleeson.

HT: Blackrock College 15 Wicklow 5

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: 15. Abby Moyles, 14. Scholastique Veyssiere, 13. Alanna Fitzpatrick, 12. Michelle Claffey, 11. Valerie Power, 10. Lisa Mullen, 9. Maeve Liston; 1. Aoife Moore, 2. Niamh Tester, 3. Shannon Heapes, 4. Eimear Corri, 5. Mairead Holohan, 6. Ciara Scanlan, 7 Aoife Wafer, 8. Beth Cregan . Replacements: 16. Ava Fannin, 17. Laura Feely, 19. Niamh Griffin

WICKLOW: 15. Sarah Gleeson, 14. Naoise O’Reilly, 13. Victoria Elmes Kinlan, 12. Roisin Stone, 11. Aoibhin Stone, 10. Beth Roberts, 9. Erin McConnell; 1. Caoimhe Molloy, 2. Eimear Douglas, 3. Lauren Barry, 4. Jessica Schmidt, 5. Rachel Griffey, 6. Leah Murphy, 7. Nicola Schmidt, 8. Emma Curran. Replacements: 16. Noelle Ward, 17. Laura Newsome, 18. Jessica Griffey, 19. Aoife Nixon, 20. Saoirse O’Reilly, 21. Jennifer Madden.

SUTTONIANS 17 COOKE 15, Station Road

Scorers: Suttonians: Tries: Carrie O’Keefe, Molly Fitzgerald, Lena Kibler; Con: Catherine Martin.

Cooke: Tries: Chloe McMorran, Helen McGhee, Teah McGuire.

HT: Suttonians 10 Cooke 5

SUTTONIANS: 15. Annie Buntine, 14. Molly Fitzgerald, 13. Sophie Gibney, 12. Catherine Martin, 11. Clara Sexton, 10. Órfhlaith Murray, 9. Lena Kibler; 1. Grainne Tummon, 2. Julia O’Connor, 3. Roisin O’Driscoll, 4. Brenda Barr, 5. Nicola Bolger, 6. Jools Aungier, 7. Casey White, 8. Carrie O’Keefe Replacements: 16. Ciara Spence, 19. Kerry Browne, 20. Shannon Touhey

COOKE: 15. Megan Edwards, 14. Tamzin Boyce, 13. Teah Maguire, 12. Kelly McCormill, 11. Georgia Boyce, 10. Amanda Morton, 9. Hannah Downey; 1. Alanagh Van Staden, 2. Megan Simpson, 3. Aishling O’Connell, 4. Helen McGhee, 5. Chloe McMorran, 6. Christy Hill, 7. Stacey Sloan, 8. Nicola Slaon. Replacements: 16. Freya Craig, 17. Kirsty Jackson, 18. Claire Johnston, 19. Laura Cairns, 20. Coral Lapsey, 21. Annie Timoney