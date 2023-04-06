Champions Cup Semi Final Venues

As competition in the knockout stage of the Heineken Champions Cup intensifies, EPCR can announce the venues which are in line to host the semi-final matches on the weekend of 28/29/30 April.

The stadiums were selected following close consultation with Premiership Rugby, the United Rugby Championship and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby, and the clubs with the highest rankings from the pool stage of the tournament will earn home country advantage for the matches.

The dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage for the semi-finals will be announced as soon as practicable following this weekend’s fixtures.

Possible semi-final matches and venues – 28/29/30 April

• Leinster Rugby (A1) v either Stade Toulousain (B2) or Cell C Sharks (A3) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (capacity: 51,700).

• Stade Toulousain (B2) v Leicester Tigers (B4) – Matmut ATLANTIQUE, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100).

• Cell C Sharks (A3) v Leicester Tigers (B4) – StoneX Stadium, London (capacity: 10,300)

• Stade Rochelais (B1) v either Exeter Chiefs (A2) or DHL Stormers (B3) – Matmut ATLANTIQUE, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100).

• Exeter Chiefs (A2) v Saracens (A4) – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol (capacity: 27,000).

• DHL Stormers (B3) v Saracens (A4) – Twickenham Stoop, London (capacity: 14,800)

As previously referenced and agreed with SARU, if a South African representative happens to qualify for a Heineken Champions Cup semi-final as a highest-ranked club, the match will be staged at a venue in Europe.

Quarter-finals

(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)

Tomorrow

QF 1: Leinster Rugby (A1) v Leicester Tigers (B4), Aviva Stadium (20.00)

Saturday

QF 2: Stade Toulousain (B2) v Cell C Sharks (A3), Stade Ernest Wallon (16.00)

QF 3: Exeter Chiefs (A2) v DHL Stormers (B3), Sandy Park (17.30)

Sunday

QF 4: Stade Rochelais (B1) v Saracens (A4), Stade Marcel Deflandre (16.00)

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

2023 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 20 May; Aviva Stadium, Dublin (16.45)