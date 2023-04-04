IRFU Named ‘Healthy Place To Work’ For Fifth Consecutive Year

We are pleased to announce that the IRFU has just been certified as a Healthy Place To Work® for the fifth consecutive year.

The Irish Rugby Football Union is the governing body for the sport of Rugby Union in Ireland. The IRFU is responsible for all aspects of the game from schools and clubs to the professional and international teams, with our role being to promote rugby and the values of the sport at every level of the game.

John Ryan, Global CEO of Healthy Place To Work®, said: “The IRFU were the first company in the world to be certified as a Healthy Place To Work® and I am delighted to recognise them as a Healthy Place To Work® for the fifth consecutive year, an incredible achievement and one that everyone at the IRFU should be extremely proud of.

“Our recent global research informs us that it is imperative that business leaders take a significant step towards changing to prioritise workforce/workplace health in the belief that it will eventually deliver higher performance and they should employ a strategic approach to do this and this is exactly what the IRFU have been able to do over the past 5 years. Congratulations and well done to everyone at the IRFU.”

Aileen Bailey, HR Director at the IRFU, had this to say about their great accomplishment: “Becoming a Healthy Place to Work was a significant milestone for our company.