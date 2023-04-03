Jordi Murphy Announces Retirement From Rugby

Jordi Murphy has announced that he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the current season. Capped 30 times for Ireland Murphy made 107 appearances for Leinster before moving to Ulster in 2018.

He has represented Ireland at Schools, U20, and A level and made his international debut in the Ireland squad that won a Six Nations Championship in 2014. He was again part of the Six Nations winning side in 2015, and was named in the 2015 Rugby World Cup Squad.

Murphy was also part of the Ireland team that recorded a first ever victory over New Zealand, in Chicago in 2016, where he scored his first international try but also suffered a an ACL injury.

He was a member of the 2018 Grand Slam team and the victorious squad that went on to win a test series in Australia and defeat New Zealand in Ireland for the first time.

Murphy was called up to the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019 where he won his last cap.

Murphy announced his retirement on Instagram today saying, “I have decided to retire from profesional rugby at the end of this current season. I feel that the time is right and together with my family we are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives.

The overwhelming feeling right now is of gratitude. For a career that I never even dreamed of having. For my wife Laura, who has always been by my side. For my mum and dad who supported me long before becoming a profesional player was even an option. For family and friends who have backed me through the highs and lows of the game. For my agent Niall and the team in Navy Blue for all the off field support. For all the teammates, back room staff and coaches, past and present, many of whom will remain lifelong friends.

To play for my boyhood club Leinster and my current club Ulster are experiences I will always cherish. To have represented my country will always be one of the highlights of my life.

That being said – there’s still a bit of rugby to be played. I look forward to contributing as best I can to the team for the remainder of the season.