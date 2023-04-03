Jump to main content

Ireland

Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

News

3rd April 2023 10:00

By Editor

Jamison Gibson Park celebrates with Hugo Keenan and Ross Byrne after scoring 1/4/2023

Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 1/4/2023 Leinster vs Ulster Leinster’s Jamison Gibson Park celebrates with Hugo Keenan and Ross Byrne after scoring Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

It’s semi-final time in the Champions Cup, the Fraser McMullen is in the penultimate stages, the Six Nations U18 Festival comes to Energia Park and the Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup continues.

Friday, 7 April 2023

EPCR Champions Cup (Quarter Final): Leinster v Leicester Tigers, at Aviva Stadium, 20.00;

Saturday, 8 April 2023

U18 Six Nations Tournament: Wales v Italy, at Energia Park, 13.00; Ireland v Scotland, at Energia Park, 15.15; England v France, at Energia Park, 17.30;

Fraser McMullen Semi Finals: Lansdowne v Clontarf, at Aviva Stadium back pitch, 14.30; UCC v Dublin University, at The Mardyke, 14.30;

Energia Womens All Ireland Cup: Suttonians v Cooke, at JJ McDowell Park, 15.00; Ballincollig v Galwegians, at Ballincollig, 17.00; Blackrock College RFC v Wicklow, at Stradbrook, 17.00; UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere, at Annacotty, 17.00;

*Please note that all fixtures are subject to change

