Teams Announced For Aviva Minis National Festival

Hundreds of boys and girls from twenty clubs will run out at Aviva Stadium, following in the footsteps of Ireland’s Grand Slam team, at the Aviva Minis National Festival on Sunday, April 23rd.

The host clubs from the four provincial festivals and the Girls’ festival this season – Bangor, Old Crescent, Westport, Kilkenny and Cill Dara, will be joined by mini rugby teams from all over Ireland for what promises to be a day to remember.

IRFU National Age Grade Manager Eoin Hogan commented, “We’re delighted to be welcoming all the players, coaches, and families to the home of Irish Rugby for the culmination of another fantastic season of Aviva Minis rugby.

“The four provincial festivals and the recent Girls festival were excellent. It was lovely to see another generation of young players having fun, learning new skills, and enjoying their rugby.

Caroline Cummins, Aviva Ireland Sponsorship Executive, said, “The Aviva Minis National Festival is always a big day in the calendar. Thousands of boys and girls have played in the festivals since they started and we are delighted to continue our support for the development of the next generation of Irish Rugby.

“Playing in the Aviva Stadium is always special and to run out on the pitch where Ireland won the Grand Slam recently will be an incredible experience for the teams this year.”

Aviva Minis National Festival Teams 2023

Ballymoney

Bangor

Belfast High

Boyne

Cill Dara

Clonakilty

Coleraine

Cork Constitution

Enniskillen

Galwegians

Kilkenny

MU Barnhall

Old Belvedere

Old Crescent

Oughterard

Portlaoise

Shannon

Sligo

Waterpark

Westport