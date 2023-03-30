Ireland Schools Squad Commence Prep For U-18 Men’s Six Nations Festival In Dublin

The Ireland Under-18 Men’s Schools squad (sponsored by PwC) will compete in the Under-18 Six Nations Festival which takes place in Dublin between April 8 and 16.

All Festival fixtures will take place at Energia Park in Dublin, while the teams will train out of the IRFU’s High Performance Centre on the Sports Ireland Campus in west Dublin.

Paul Barr (Terenure College) is Ireland’s head coach, with Brendan O’Connor (Munster Rugby) and Neil Doak (Ulster Rugby) supporting him as assistant coaches.

Ireland’s opening fixture against Scotland at Energia Park on Saturday, April 8 (kick-off 3.15pm). They will then play Wales on Wednesday, April 12 (kick-off 5.30pm) and wrap up their Festival campaign against England on Sunday, April 16 (kick-off 4.30pm).

All games will be streamed live online by Six Nations and supporters will be able to access match day tickets that cover all three games on each day. Streaming and ticketing details to follow.

IRELAND UNDER-18 MEN’S SCHOOLS Squad (2023 Under-18 Men’s Six Nations Festival, Energia Park, Dublin April 8-16, 2023):

Jack Angulo (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Emmett Calvey (Ardscoil Rís/Munster)

Andrew Doyle (Ardscoil na Tríonóide/Athy RFC/Leinster)

Paidi Farrell (St. Mary’s Edenderry/Tullamore RFC/Leinster)

Mark Fitzgerald (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster)

Michael Foy (Christian Brothers College Cork/Munster)

Dylan Hicks (Bantry Community College/Bantry Bay RFC/Munster)

Todd Lawlor (Newbridge College/Leinster)

Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster)

Ciaran Mangan (Newbridge College/Leinster)

Oisin Minogue (St. Munchin’s College/Munster)

Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Evan Moynihan (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Alex Mullan (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Tom Murtagh (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster)

Luke Murphy (Ardscoil Rís/Munster)

Aaron O’Brien (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Jed O’Dwyer (Crescent College Comprehensive/Munster)

Gene O’Leary Kareem (Presentation Brothers College Cork/Munster)

Mahon Ronan (St. Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda/Boyne RFC/Leinster)

Andre Ryan (Belvedere College/Leinster)

Paddy Taylor (Newbridge College/Leinster)

James White (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)

Bryan Walsh (Coláiste Éinde/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

James Wyse (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster)

Mikey Yarr (Blackrock College/Leinster)

IRELAND – UNDER-18 MEN’S SIX NATIONS FESTIVAL Fixtures:

Match Day 1: Saturday, April 8

IRELAND v Scotland, Energia Park, kick-off 3.15pm

Match Day 2: Wednesday, April 12

Wales v IRELAND, Energia Park, kick-off 5.30pm

Match Day 3: Sunday, April 16

IRELAND v England, Energia Park, kick-off 4.30pm