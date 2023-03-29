Ireland Squad Update: Enya Breen To Miss Rest Of TikTok Women’s Six Nations

Ireland back Enya Breen has unfortunately been ruled out of the remainder of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations through injury.

Breen sustained a knee injury during the opening round of the Championship in Cardiff last weekend and after medical assessments this week, has today undergone a procedure that will keep her sidelined for Ireland’s remaining matches.

Backs Leah Tarpey and Kayla Waldron, who were part of Ireland’s extended Six Nations squad, are also unavailable for selection this week through injury.

Head Coach Greg McWilliams has called up Anna McGann, who made her Test debut against Wales last March, for this weekend’s clash against France at Musgrave Park.

The Ireland Match Day squad, sponsored by Aon, will be announced via Irish Rugby channels at 1pm on Thursday.