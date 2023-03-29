Ten Irish Players Named In Guinness Six Nations Team Of The Championship

Ten of Ireland’s Grand Slam heroes have been named in the Guinness Six Nations Team of the Championship inlcuding record points scorer and captain Jonathan Sexton.

Ireland’s Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris and Mack Hansen who were shortlisted for the Player of the Championship lost out to France captain Antoine Dupont in the public vote.

Dupont is the second player in the award’s history to claim the title three times, putting him alongside Ireland’s Brian O’Driscoll, who won the award in 2006, 2007 and 2009.

The Team of the Championship is dominated by the Grand Slam Champions with ten Irish players, three French, and two Scottish players.

Seven of the forwards are from Ireland with an all Irish front row of Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Finaly Bealham up front. James Ryan is joined in the second row by France’s Thibaud Flament. The back row is also all Irish with Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, who won his 50th cap against England, and Caelan Doris all selected.

Dupont is named at scrum-half with Championship Points record holder Jonathan Sexton at out-half. Scotland’s Sione Tuipolotu and Huw Jones are named in the centre while France’s Damian Penaud is named in the back three alongside James Lowe and Hugo Keenan.