Ireland U-19 Squad Named To Face France In Two April Matches

The Ireland Under-19 squad (sponsored by PwC) will travel to the south of France in April to play two fixtures against the France Under-20 Development team.

Munster’s Mark Butler is the Ireland Under-19 head coach, and in recent days, together with assistant coaches Andrew Browne (Connacht) and Jonny Graham (Ulster), he exposed 41 players to international age-grade rugby in a two-game series against Japan in Dublin.

The series was drawn with the Brave Blossoms winning the opening fixture 22-19 at Lakelands Park, before Ireland won the rematch 42-41 in thrilling fashion.

The Ireland Under-19s will play their first game against France on Saturday, April 8 in Graulhet (kick-off 3pm local time/2pm Irish time). The second clash will take place on Wednesday, April 12 in Cahors (kick-off 7pm local time/6pm Irish time).

IRELAND UNDER-19 Squad (v France Under-20 Development XV, April 2023 Tour (Graulhet & Cahors)):

Sam Berman (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Jacob Boyd (RBAI/Ulster)

Tom Brigg (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Tadhg Brophy (Newbridge College/Leinster)

Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Adam Deay (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Wilhelm de Klerk (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Ben Howard (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)

Lukas Kenny (Campbell College/Ulster)

Stephen Kiely (Old Crescent RFC/Munster)

Luke Kritzinger (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Flynn Longstaff (Campbell College/Ulster)

Ben McFarlane (Methodist College/Ulster)

James McKillop (Foyle College/Ulster)

Hugo McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster)

Jack Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster)

Sean Naughton (Kilkenny College/Leinster)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Ben O’Connor (Presentation College Cork/Munster)

James O’Loughlin (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Jake O’Riordan (St. Munchin’s College/Munster)

Tom O’Riordan (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Danny Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Jacob Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Stephen Smyth (Kilkenny College/Leinster)

Josh Stevens (Methodist College/Ulster)

Bryn Ward (RBAI/Ulster)