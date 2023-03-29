Ireland U-19 Squad Named To Face France In Two April Matches
The Ireland Under-19 squad (sponsored by PwC) will travel to the south of France in April to play two fixtures against the France Under-20 Development team.
Munster’s Mark Butler is the Ireland Under-19 head coach, and in recent days, together with assistant coaches Andrew Browne (Connacht) and Jonny Graham (Ulster), he exposed 41 players to international age-grade rugby in a two-game series against Japan in Dublin.
The series was drawn with the Brave Blossoms winning the opening fixture 22-19 at Lakelands Park, before Ireland won the rematch 42-41 in thrilling fashion.
The Ireland Under-19s will play their first game against France on Saturday, April 8 in Graulhet (kick-off 3pm local time/2pm Irish time). The second clash will take place on Wednesday, April 12 in Cahors (kick-off 7pm local time/6pm Irish time).
IRELAND UNDER-19 Squad (v France Under-20 Development XV, April 2023 Tour (Graulhet & Cahors)):
Sam Berman (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
Jacob Boyd (RBAI/Ulster)
Tom Brigg (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Tadhg Brophy (Newbridge College/Leinster)
Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Adam Deay (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
Wilhelm de Klerk (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)
Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
Ben Howard (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)
Lukas Kenny (Campbell College/Ulster)
Stephen Kiely (Old Crescent RFC/Munster)
Luke Kritzinger (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Flynn Longstaff (Campbell College/Ulster)
Ben McFarlane (Methodist College/Ulster)
James McKillop (Foyle College/Ulster)
Hugo McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster)
Jack Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Leinster)
Sean Naughton (Kilkenny College/Leinster)
Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
Ben O’Connor (Presentation College Cork/Munster)
James O’Loughlin (Naas RFC/Leinster)
Jake O’Riordan (St. Munchin’s College/Munster)
Tom O’Riordan (Blackrock College/Leinster)
Danny Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster)
Jacob Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster)
Stephen Smyth (Kilkenny College/Leinster)
Josh Stevens (Methodist College/Ulster)
Bryn Ward (RBAI/Ulster)