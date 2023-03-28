Ireland Squads Set For Big Weekend Of World Series Action In Hong Kong

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, are bidding to book their tickets for Paris 2024 through this year’s World Series, with the top four teams in the overall standings securing qualification for the Games.

Ireland Men are currently sitting in eighth position after seven Rounds of the 2023 campaign, most recently performing strongly at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver earlier this month, and James Toppings‘ side will hope to bring that momentum into Hong Kong this week (31 March – 2 April).

There are just 11 points between eighth-place Ireland and Fiji, who currently sit fourth, and with four Rounds of the Men’s Series left to play – Hong Kong, Singapore, Toulouse and London – there is still a lot to play for in the weeks ahead.

Ireland have been paired with South Africa, Kenya and New Zealand in Pool D for Hong Kong, with Topping naming a strong 13-player travelling squad, captained by Harry McNulty.

Ireland Women, meanwhile, have a first ever Olympic qualification within their sights as they prepare for the final two legs of the Women’s Series.

The Lucy Mulhall-led side are currently sitting in fifth position, but with Olympic hosts France occupying fourth place, Ireland would secure their place at the 2024 Games as things stand.

They head to Hong Kong knowing two more strong performances at the Hong Kong Stadium and in Toulouse in May would put them in a good position to achieve their ultimate ambition. Ireland are currently 10 points ahead of Fiji, who they face in Pool action in Hong Kong along with Australia and Brazil.