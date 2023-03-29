Ireland U18’s Clubs & Schools Squad to Face Italy

Ireland U18’s Clubs & Schools squad, sponsored by Pwc, will play an Italy U18s side on the 2 nd April at Ashbourne RFC, kicking off at 2.00pm.

Back in November, head coach Fiach O’Loughlin’s (Munster Rugby) side ran out impressive 43-10 winners over their Italian counterparts at the Centro di Preparazione Olimpica Giulio Onesti in Rome. O’Loughlin will be assisted on the coaching front by Daryl Maxwell (Ulster Rugby) and Morgan Codyre (Connacht Rugby).

There are only six players remaining in the squad from the side that travelled to Rome last autumn – Cian Brady, Connor Fahy, Eoghan Smyth, Henry Walker, Ambrose Bamber and Arann Pratt. Bamber, Fahy and Pratt were all try-scorers that day.

Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools Squad

David Armstrong (Ulster/Methodist College)

Ambrose Bamber (Connacht/Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)

Cian Brady (Connacht/ Coláiste an Eachréidh/Monivea RFC)

Orin Burke (Connacht/Presentation College/Monivea RFC)

Tommy Butler (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Fionn Casserly (Munster/Crescent College Comprehensive)

Billy Corrigan (Leinster/Presentation College Bray)

Sam Corrigan (Leinster/St Micheal’s College)

Connor Fahy (Leinster/Good Counsel College/Wexford Wanderers RFC)

Marcus Lyons (Munster/Crescent College Comprehensive)

Tom McAllister (Ulster/Ballclare High School)

Harry McKeown (Ulster/Sullivan Upper School)

Ruairi Munnelly (Leinster/Newbridge College)

Gerard Murtagh (Connacht/Sligo Grammar)

Arann Platt (Connacht/ Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)

Jack Ryan (Munster/Rockwell College)

Eoghan Smyth (Munster/Midleton College/Midleton RFC)

Alex Usuanov (Leinster/Belvedere College SJ)

Matthew Te Pou (Munster/St Munchins College)

Henry Walker (Hartpury College/Saracens RFC/IQ Rugby)

David Walsh (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

Adam Watchorn (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

Sam Wisniewski (Leinster/Castleknock College)