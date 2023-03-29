AnswerTheCall: State Of The Game Rugby Survey 

We are building a rugby first strategy to govern the game over the next five years.

We want to bring new people to the game, keep the people we have and bring back the people who’ve stepped away.

So tell us what you need.

We want to hear from:

Players (active/lapsed)

Coaches (active/lapsed)

Match Officials (active/lapsed)

Club Officials (active/lapsed)

Supporters at all levels

Tell us, what motivates you? How can we make it easy for you to be involved in rugby? What would make you come back to rugby? What do our values mean to you? What does it mean to be a rugby supporter?

The State Of The Game rugby survey is now live. Please take five minutes to have your say.

Shareable Link: https://bit.ly/IRFU-State-Of-The-Game

All participants are entered into a draw for tickets to the Bank Of Ireland Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium.